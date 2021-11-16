Jackson County kicked off the 2021-22 wrestling season on Saturday (Nov. 13) at its new campus with the Panthers Scramble. Jefferson and East Jackson also competed in the tournament.
Five Panthers competed in the scramble with Ethan Logan (195-lb.) finishing second overall. Nolan Bell (145-lb.) finished fourth, Xavier Johnson (160-lb.) finished sixth and Jose Pacheco (120-lb.) finished eighth.
To get to the championship match, Logan had to win five-out-of-six bouts and he did so with four wins by pinfall. He started the day with wins over Zack Bryant (Apalachee), Stephens Phillips (Winder-Barrow) and Logan Carey (Elbert County) in under 70 seconds. His bout with Carey only lasted 21 seconds.
Logan suffered his first loss at the beginning of the championship round-robin against Ben Valdes (Woodward Academy). His winning ways resumed with a forfeit against Bryant and a hard-fought, three-round pinfall win over Aiden Kaufmann (Lovett).
Bell competed in an elimination tournament in the 145-lb. class. His day started with a loss to Asa Smith-Foot (Union County), but he responded with four-straight pinfall wins in the consolation bracket to advance to the third-place bout.
His first two wins over Jacob Smither (Winder-Barrow) and Justin Cassidy (East Jackson) ended in the first round. Bell went on to defeat Adams Hall (Lovett) late in the second round and he won the rematch with Smith-Foot by pinfall early in the second round. Bell’s day ended with a loss to Ryan Seeb (Woodward Academy) by a major decision 12-4 in the third-place match.
Johnson went 3-3 on the day and came up short in the fifth-place match. He lost to Xander Myers (Evans) in the first round of an elimination tournament by a decision. Johnson responded by winning his next three bouts.
He defeated Chris Mance (Lovett) by technical fall 15-0; fellow Panther David Warr by major decision 16-7; and Ethan Phillips (Winder-Barrow) by a 14-8 decision. However, Johnson’s day ended with losses to Clay Frost by technical fall (Oglethorpe County) and Payton Leggat by pinfall (Union County) to finish sixth place.
Pacheco’s day started with a loss to Liam Neal (Cartersville) by decision in the second match of the pool-D tournament. He then defeated Jacob Atkinson (Apalachee) by pinfall in just 29 seconds to finish second in the pool, advancing to the fourth-place tournament. Pacheco lost each of his matches by decision to finish eighth in the 120-lb. Class.
Jackson County’s next outing is Thursday (Nov. 18) with a pair of duals at home against Mill Creek and North Hall. The Panthers’ next tournament is Saturday (Nov. 20) at Greater Atlanta Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.