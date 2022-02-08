Four sectional championships highlighted an amazing day for the Jackson County wrestling program Saturday (Feb. 5) at the AAAAA State Sectionals at Troup County.
Dylan Jurovschi (106-lb.) and Cooper Hoofman (120-lb) won championships for the boys’ squad, while Raven Cook (142-lb.) and Lily Chavis (197-lb.) won championships for the girls’ team. Besides them, eight other Panthers are headed to the AAAAA State Tournament this weekend (Feb. 10-12) at the Macon Coliseum.
“It was a great weekend, every match our boys and girls wrestled with a little more confidence,” said head coach Jason Powers. “They got to their stuff and was really able to work through a lot of different things. It was a lot of fun standing in the corner watching them compete.
"This time of year, it's all about confidence and we're showing a lot of it right now. We're really working hard everyday, continuing to get better. This team continues to improve. They believe in themselves and they believe in each other and it's showing on the mat.”
Jurovschi needed to win four matches to capture the sectional championship. He won three of his matches by pinfall, including a 24-second victory over Darius Chambers (Jackson-Atlanta) in the first round. He won the championship by defeating Hayden Fritts (Woodward Academy) with a 6-0 decision.
Hoffman received a first round bye and preceded to win his next three matches in different ways. He pinned Landon Hendrix (Ware County) in the quarterfinals, defeated Bryan cates (Coffee County) by major decision 12-4 in the semifinals, and won a slim 8-6 decision in the finals against Zachary Coumbs (Veterans).
Cook won all three of her matches by pinfall to win the sectional title. She defeated Adelyn Vanoy (Northwest Whitfield) in 52 seconds, and Anna Hickey (Greenbrier) in 25 seconds to reach the finals. There, Cook pinned Migdalys Ramos (Mount Zion-Jonesboro) midway through the second period.
Chavis only wrestled one match Saturday, but she made the most of her one shot and pinned Phoebe Melvin in the middle of the second period to win the championship. Chavis will enter the state tournament as a No. 1 seed overall.
“Having sectional champs is always huge,” Powers said. “Any time you can climb the podium and get to the highest spot,especially at sectionals, it sets you up really well for the state tournament. We're excited about having those kids out there.”
Of the eight other state qualifiers, six finished in the top four at sectionals. Cameron Weatherly (1387-lb.) was a runner-up. Jose Pacheco (113-lb.), Ramon Castillo (132-lb.) and Holden Gilstrap (182-lb.) each finished 3rd. Xavier Cepican (152-lb.) and Ethan Logan (195-lb.) finished 4th.
Weatherly had a particularly great day considering he finished 4th in the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament, barely qualifying for sectionals. He defeated the region champion in the semifinals to earn a top two finish.
"It's been a lot of fun watching him put things together," he said. "He's really putting it together at the right time and had a phenomenal weekend of wrestling. I'm really proud of him coming up with that 2nd place finish."
Angelo Jimenez (220-lb.) finished 5th and Domynic Thompson (126-lb.) qualified with a 6th place finish. Zack Scott finished 7th, and didn’t qualify, but he is an alternate.
"I'm excited to stand in their corner again on Thursday night," he said. "Right now, it's just fun watching them compete. Everyday at practice is a ton of fun. This team has been an absolute pleasure to coach whether that's been at practice every day or standing in the corner.
"I know without a shadow of a doubt. Everybody is going to give everything they have. At the end of the day, that's all that matters."
