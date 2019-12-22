A stellar month of December for the Jackson County wrestling team got even better over the weekend.
The Panthers won their third traditional tournament this month (and fourth of the season), placing first at the Friday-Saturday Berkmar Gorilla Warfare tournament.
Jackson County, with three first-place finishers and 11 placers overall, totaled 256 points in the 27-team tournament. They finished 22 points ahead of second-place Social Circle, which won both the Class AA dual and traditional titles last year.
“Another great tournament win for us this weekend,” Panther coach Jason Powers said. “It is great to continue to see our guys working hard every day and continuing to improve. We are wrestling really well and we are getting better each weekend.”
Kaden Andreasen (160), Tyler Wester (195) and Devonte Stephens (220) won their respective weight classes, while Cooper Hoffman (106) and Aiden Giroux (182) placed second in their brackets.
Others placing were Ramon Castillo (third, 113), Nathan McArter (third, 138), Jett Gonzales (fifth, 120), Jacob Crumley (fifth, 152), Garrett Bennett (fifth, 170) and Tyler Vaughn (sixth, 285).
Though his team is wrestling well, Powers said the focus will be on improvement, not results, in order to guard against stagnancy.
“Sometimes with success you see complacency, but this team has big goals and they are working hard to achieve them,” he said. “I can see our guys changing some small things in matches that are making huge differences.
Jackson County is off until Saturday (Dec. 28) when it wrestles at the Rockmart Jacket Invitational.
“We have one more individual tournament before we head into dual season,” Powers said. “We are headed into the holidays, and I know we are all looking forward to time with family. It's a great time to heal up and get ready to go to battle again.”
“(I’m) so proud of where our program is and what we are accomplishing and the work our kids are putting in,” Powers said. “Being successful takes a lot of hard work, and this team has put in a lot of work not only this year but over the last several years to be where we are now. We are enjoying the ride and continuing to strive to reach our goals.”
