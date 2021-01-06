Jackson County is wrestling smarter throughout its lineup in dual matches, according to coach Jason Powers, with the Region 8-AAAAA duals ahead next week.
The Panthers will host that tournament next Friday (Jan. 15, 5 p.m.).
Powers said his team, which wrestled over the weekend in a dual tournament at Oglethorpe County, is doing a better job of minimizing the number of points surrendered in individual-match losses during dual matchups.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys on the team right now … They’re trying to figure out they can contribute to the team,” he said. “Sometimes contributing means just not getting pinned.”
The coach said his team demonstrated that in the Oglethorpe County tournament. Jackson County went 1-2 with losses to Class A Mt. Pisgah, 38-31, and Class AA Oglethorpe County, 51-18, both of which are ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications.
“We were able to minimize the damage in many locations by staying off our backs,” Powers said.
The Panthers, who finished third in the tournament, beat Hart County, 49-28.
Jackson Count has a busy slate this week with dual matches Wednesday (Jan. 6) against North Oconee and Rockdale County at North Oconee; Friday (Jan. 8) against Lambert and Marist at Lambert; and an individual tournament Saturday (Jan. 9) at Archer.
GIRLS' RESULTS
Four Jackson County girls placed in a girls' tournament at Harris County Saturday. Both Lily Chavis and Dawnasia Burk won their weight divisions, while Jamie Helms placed second and Roxanne Bennett took third.
