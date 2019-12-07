Jackson County didn’t have to wait until January or February to make memories this season. The Panther wrestling team had a day for the scrapbook on Saturday.
Jackson County produced three individual champions and nine placers, finishing with 204 points, to win the 19-team Panther Invitational. It wasn’t immediately known the last time Jackson County had won its own tournament, which is in its 26th year.
Head coach Jason Powers said he was “absolutely elated" after the win.
“As long as I’ve been a competitor and a coach here, we’ve never accomplished this,” said Powers, a longtime fixture around Panther wrestling. “I’m not sure we’ve ever accomplished it before. I can’t say that for sure … But to be able to come into a tournament with a loaded field like this and to be able to come out on top, it’s a huge testament to what our kids have done this year.”
The Panthers won the title against a star-studded field. Jackson County finished 14 points ahead of rival and perennial state champion Jefferson (190 points), which took second place. Gilmer County, a Class AAAA power, placed third (188.5 points). Other top-flight programs included West Laurens, Elbert County, Commerce and Chattooga.
Highlighting the tournament for the Panthers were Nathan McArter (138), Kaden Andreasen (160) and Aiden Giroux (182), who all won their respective weight classes.
Jackson County was also bolstered by six other placers — Devonte Stephens (third, 220), Tyler Wester (fourth, 195), Tyler Vaughn (fourth, 285), Ramon Castilo (fifth, 113), Jett Gonzales (fifth, 120) and Cooper Hoffman (sixth, 106).
