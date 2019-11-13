With five first-place finishers and 11 placers, Jackson County steam rolled the competition at the season-opening Panther Scramble.
Jett Gonzales (126), Nathan McArter (138), Jacob Crumley (152), Garrett Bennett (160) and Devonte Stephens (220) all placed first in their weight classes as the host Panthers won the nine-team tournament Saturday (Nov. 9) by 65 points over second-place Oglethorpe County.
Finishing second in their respective divisions were Ramon Castillo (113), Kaden Andreasen (170), Aiden Giroux (182) and Tyler Vaughn (285). Others placing were Jack Washburn (third, 206) and Dalton Hunsinger (fourth, 120).
“I am very proud of the team and how they performed on Saturday,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “I think it was a great start to the season. I think that it shows we have a lot of quality wrestlers on our team, and we have the ability to do great things.”
Powers, however, emphasized focus on practice.
“We did extremely well for the first of the season, but there was obviously a lot of rust and our conditioning was not where it needs to be, but this is all expected at this time of the year,” he said. “Overall, I think it was a fantastic day and a great start.”
Powers called the 65-point margin of victory “great.” He pointed out that no team in the field was at full strength.
“So, it is pretty much a level playing field right now,” he said. “All the teams in the tournament will continue to get better throughout the year, and we have to have that expectation of ourselves as well.”
Powers noted that his team will see tournament participants Oglethorpe County and Elbert County multiple times this season.
“Every meeting with these teams will be absolute wars, and they will all make us better,” he said. “Great competition will drive us to reach our postseason goals.”
GIRLS PLACE SECOND
Jackson County’s second-year girls’ wrestling program finished second Saturday (Nov. 9) in a tournament at Alexander. Montgomery Garland finished first while Bre Lumley, Raven Cook, Dawnasia Burk and Mia Phillips all placed second. Tara Moose and Claire Avery both took third, while Lily Chavis finished fourth.
“I am super proud of our girls this weekend … While team scores were not officially kept, we finished second behind host Alexander by less than 20 points,” Powers said. “For many of our ladies, this was their first tournament ever, and they competed with tons of heart and that is the expectation. We are very proud of them.”
