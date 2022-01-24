With a victory in the consolation quarter-finals, the Jackson County wrestling team earned a top-six finish Saturday (Jan. 22) at the AAAAA State Duals at McDonough High School.
The Panthers defeated Coffee County 55-18 in the consolation quarterfinals. Losses to Ola in the first round, and Woodland, Cartersville in the consolation semifinals kept Jackson County from advancing further.
Cass won the AAAAA State Championship by narrowly defeating Woodward Academy 36-34 in the finals. Ola, Jackson County’s first round opponent, finished 3rd.
“Top six finish, two years in a row,” said head coach Jason Powers. “I’m really proud of the team, I’m really proud of what we did.
“Ola probably has the strongest 14 weight classes we’ve wrestled against in quite a while. They just didn’t have any holes. Ola was top-to-bottom a very, very solid team. We struggled a little bit with them and had a huge win over Coffee County. Then we did a heck of a job against Woodland and come up a little bit short.”
Jackson County put the 58-15 loss to Ola behind it quickly when it started the dual with Coffee County. Drew Scott (152-lb.) and Xavier Johnson (160-lb.) started the dual with pins to put the Panthers ahead 12-0.
After a setback at 170-lb., Holden Gilstrap (182-lb.) earned a 14-10 decision, and Ethan Logan (195-lb.) won by pinfall to give Jackson County a 21-6 lead. However, Coffee County responded with a pair of pins to cut the score to 21-18 with seven matches left.
It looked as though Coffee County was about to take the lead during the 106-lb. Match, but Dylan Jurovschi made a valiant comeback in the final 30 seconds of the match to earn an 8-6 decision win. Instead of falling behind, Jackson County extended its lead to 24-18. Coffee County didn’t threaten for the lead again. The win also protected Jurovschi’s perfect record on the day.
“Dylan making the drop to 106 pounds Really changed our team,” Powers said. “Getting him down to 106 going into the postseason was always the plan. He’s a tough kid, he’s a freshman, but he’s a tough wrestler.
“The Coffee County kid was a very talented kid. We knew going into the dual that was going to be a tight match. Dylan came out on top.”
Jose Pacheco (113-lb.) followed with a 6-2 decision win. He ended the entire duals postseason with an undefeated record.
“He’s been a huge force in our lineup all year,” he said. “Not only as a wrestler. He’s been great on the mat, but he’s also a leader in our room. He’s really helped out with different kids, trying to get them into weight and mentoring them.”
Domynic Thompson (120-lb.), Cooper Hoffman (126-lb.), Ramon Castillo (132-lb.) and Cameron Weatherly (138-lb.) each pinned their opponents, and Zack Scott (145-lb.) earned a major decision to give the Panthers a 55-18 win.
Jackson County’s day ended with a 42-33 loss to Woodland, Cartersville in the consolation semifinals. That dual came down to the very last match at 152 pounds where Woodland won by pinfall.
The Panthers fell behind early 28-6, their only points came from a forfeit at 182 pounds. However, they came back and cut the score to 28-24 with a forfeit at 113-lb. and pins by Jurovschi and Thompson.
A major decision for Woodland at 126-lb. extended its lead to 32-24. Ramon Castillo earned a 14-12 decision to cut the score to 32-27, but another major decision at 138-lb. Gave Woodland a 36-27 advantage. Scott won by pinfall to slice the lead to 36-33, giving Jackson County a chance to win the dual in the final match.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids,” he said. “This has been a special year. We’ve been talking about how the team has progressed through the year. It’s not a surprise, but they worked their tails off. We have a lot of leaders on the team. We have six or seven kids that stepped up to be true leaders.
“If I had to point to anything to say why we had so much success this postseason, it was due to the leadership within the team. This is possibly one of the most leadership-heavy teams I’ve ever coached. It’s a great group of kids. They want to come to practice every day to get better and they want to mentor each other. It’s a really tight-knit group and it’s been really fun to coach them this year.”
REGION 8-AAAAA TOURNAMENT
The postseason isn’t over yet, the second phase begins this Saturday (Jan. 29) at the Region 8-AAAAA Traditional Tournament. Walnut Grove hosts the tournament this year.
“Now you role straight from state duals into state individuals,” Powers said. “It’s a reset process because wrestling a dual match versus wrestling an individual match, those are two completely different things.
“In an individual, you lose, you’re done. In a dual, sometimes losing a decision is a big win for your team. You have to change your mindset, you have to look at things differently. As far as practice is concerned, nothing changes. As far as leadership is concerned, nothing changed.”
Powers seeds Jackson County, Walnut Grove and Greenbrier as the toughest teams entering the region tournament, but he believes several squads will bring individual wrestlers that can compete for region titles. He specifically mentioned Clarke Central and Johnson as two schools that have a few bright spots in their lineups.
