Jackson County has 12 wrestlers headed to the Class AAAAA State Sectionals this Saturday (Feb. 5) at Troup County.
Dylan Jurovschi (106-lb.) and Cooper Hoffman (120-lb.) won individual championships Saturday (Jan. 29) at the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament hosted by Walnut Grove. Jose Pacheco (113-lb.), Ramon Castillo (132-lb.) and Xavier Cepican (152-lb.) each finished in 2nd place, while seven other Panthersa finished in 3rd or 4th place.
Jurovschi needed just 33 seconds to pin Trae Williams (Johnson) in the semifinals. He won the region crown by pinning Luke Meredith late in the second period of their championship bout.
Hoffman needed three wins to claim the region championship. He pinned Eh Whwah (Clarke Central) in the quarterfinals, and Dylan Baynes (Eastside) in the semifinals. He won the title by beating Caden Pollard (Greenbrier) by technical fall 15-0.
Of Jackson County’s three 2nd placers, Pacheco came closest to winning a region championship. He pinned Tyler Rhodes (Loganville) in a minute and 11 seconds into their quarterfinal matchup, he went on to beat Nathaphong Jujaloen (Greenbrier) via a 4-1 decision in the semifinals. Pacheco battled Jud Farmer (Johnson) to a tie at the end of the third period in the championship match, but he lost 8-6 in overtime.
Castillo pinned Alex Salser (Greenbrier) midway through the second period in the semifinals. In the finals, he lost an 8-5 decision to Zeb Dawkins (Walnut Grove).
Cepican started the tournament by pinning Jacob Watson (Eastside) late in the first period. In the semifinals, he won a 5-2 decision over Cooper Comer (Greenbrier). His day ended with a 16-11 loss to Cooper Allen (Clarke Central) in the finals.
Zack Scott (145-lb.) started the tournament by pinning Jonathan Pittman (Apalachee) early in the second period, however he lost an 8-1 decision to Boston McDermott (Greenbrier) in the semifinals. Scott bounced back in the consolation semifinals by pinning Antron Bridges (Clarke Central) in the second-period. He then pinned Pittman in a rematch to claim 3rd place.
Ethan Logan (195-lb.) needed just 20 seconds to pin Ethan Cronan (Eastside) in the opening round, but he lost to Jason Eligwe (Loganville) by pinfall in the semifinals. Logan bounced back in the consolation semifinals by pinning Zachery Bryant (Apalachee) in 65 seconds. He went on to pin Kemper Schlereth (Greenbrier) in 34 seconds for 3rd place.
Angelo Jimenez (220-lb.) lost to Ethan Padinor(Apalachee) in the quarterfinals, but he finished with two wins to earn 3rd place. Jimenez pinned Carl Lewis (Loganville) in 80 seconds, anbd Wyatt Patterson (Greenbrier) in 53 seconds.
Domynic Thompson (126-lb.), Cameron Weatherly (138-lb.), David Warr (170-lb.) and Holden Gilstrap (182-lb.) all qualified for sectionals with 4th place finishes.
Overall, Jackson County finished 3rd in the region with 199.5 points. Walnut Grove won the Region 8-AAAAA Championship with 267 points, and Greenbrier finished 2nd with 206 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.