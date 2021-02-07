The Jackson County wrestling team emerged with three individual region champions with seven state qualifiers during a second-place finish Saturday (Feb. 6) at the traditional 8-AAAAA tournament at Loganville.
Cooper Hoffman (113), Jett Gonzales (126) and Tyler Vaughn (285) all won their individual weight brackets as the Panthers totaled 152 points to finish second to Walnut Grove (182 points) in the final team tally.
Jose Pacheco (106), Ramon Castillo (120) and Jacob Crumley (160) each reached the region finals, finishing as runners-up and qualifying for state. Ethan Logan also qualified for state, finishing third at 195.
Only the top three wrestlers out of each weight division qualify for state this year.
The state tournament is Friday and Saturday (Feb. 12-13) in Macon.
