The Jackson County wrestling team returned to form with a clean sweep on the mat in Oglethorpe County.
The Panthers went a perfect 4-0 to win Saturday’s (Jan. 4) Doug Eberhardt Memorial Duals. Jackson County beat Winder-Barrow 72-12, Hart County 68-3, Banks County 59-15 and host Oglethorpe County 36-30.
The Panthers improved to 19-1 in dual matches.
Coach Jason Powers said the tournament win was a rebound from his team’s most recent performance — a seventh-place showing in a traditional tournament at Rockmart on Dec. 28.
He pointed in particular to the win over Oglethorpe County.
“Being able to wrestle them and beat them 36-30, the way they match up against us is very similar to some teams that we’ll wrestle over the next couple of weeks and how they matchup with us,” Powers said.
He added, “It gave us a really good look of what we have to do in certain spots.”
Powers said the lower part of his lineup did a good job of avoiding pins in the win over Oglethorpe County.
“And then our upper guys were able to figure out how to get pins, which is going to be huge,” Powers said. “That’s kind of our thing all year is win the tough ones down low, keep it close down low, and win big up top.”
Devonte Stephens, Tyler Wester, Aiden Giroux, Garrett Bennett, Kaden Andreasen, Jacob Crumely and Nathan McArter all went undefeated at Oglethorpe County.
The Panthers will host the Area 6-AAA Duals Friday (Jan. 10) at 4 p.m.
