The Jackson County wrestling team has won its first-ever region duals title — doing so with the youngest of teams.
With nine first-year starters, the Panthers went 3-0 Friday (Jan. 15) at the 8-AAAA Duals, capped with a 42-36 win over Walnut Grove in the finals.
“We graduated a lot, so (there were) a lot of doubters,” Jackson County head coach Jason Powers said. “But within the walls, we continued to make sure we worked every day. And they bought into the process. That’s the biggest thing.”
Jackson County will be a No. 1 seed for the Class AAAAA state sectionals, hosting one of the eight sectional quads Saturday, Jan. 23. The winners of each quad advance to the state tournament. By earning a No. 1 seed, the Panthers avoided a quad grouping with Woodland or Cass, two of the best teams in the state.
“We definitely need to stay out of (a) three and four (seed),” Powers said. “We definitely stayed out of three and four. Now, we’re sitting in the drivers’ seat. We get to host. That’s a special way to be able to host again.”
Still, the coach warns that “we’re still going to have our work cut out for us.”
“We’ve got to have another great week of practice, another week where we build each other up,” Powers said.
In the region finals, the Panthers topped Walnut Grove in a fast-moving match with 10 pins and two forfeits in the 14 bouts. The final seven matches ended in pin fall.
Jackson County won all its matches by either pin or forfeit. With the Panthers up 36-30, Jacob Crumley sealed with win a pin in the 160-pound weight class.
“A senior being able to come out right there and close the door for us, that’s always a special moment,” Powers said. “You want to be the guy who closes the door, but a lot of pressure comes on him right there, too. He knew he had to step up, and he stepped up big and wrestled extremely well.”
Also collecting pins were Jose Pacheco (106), Jett Gonzales (126), Nolan Bell (132), Cameron Weatherly (138). Cooper Hoffman (113) and Tyler Vaughn (285) won by forfeit.
Jackson County dominated Johnson-Gainesville 72-9 in the opening round and then gutted out a 40-37 win over a much-improved Greenbrier squad in the semifinals to meet Walnut Grove in the finals.
“Big semifinals win against Greenbrier,” Powers said. “I felt like if we could get past them, we would have a really good shot against Walnut Grove. This region is really evenly-spaced. The top five are nip-and-tuck all the way through. It’s the craziest region I’ve ever been in as far as that’s concerned.”
Powers praised the team’s leadership this year, which comes after a season during which the Panthers graduated a high-achieving senior group.
“This is the best leadership year I’ve ever had,” Powers said. “And then they come out and execute today. I’ve got nine guys starting that have never been in this atmosphere before. And they step up and win. It’s just an absolutely amazing even, an amazing time.”
The coach said his older wrestlers have “shepherded” along the younger grapplers.
“I use that word appropriately because they got them in the (wrestling) room, and it was like ‘Let’s work with you, let’s make sure we know how to do this … In this situation, this is what we do,’” Powers said. “I really couldn’t be prouder of my leaders.”
Powers also said his coaching staff couldn’t be overlooked on a night that his team delivered a region title. His high-school staffers include his father, Roger Powers; Tyson Baxter; and Ismael Carrillo-Garcia. Middle school coaches are Zak Evans, Wesley Diers and Allen Spry.
“It’s a full process,” Powers said. “Dad spends hours scouting teams. He’s one of the best scouters in the nation … We have an amazing staff, and that’s why we’ve really been successful. Without a shadow of a doubt, this was everybody buying into one big goal and one big dream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.