Head coach Jason Powers has called this year’s Jackson County wrestling team the “most improved” squad of his career.
Never was that more evident than Saturday (Jan. 15) when the Panthers overcame a 25-13 deficit against Harris County to win 34-31 and advance to the AAAAA State Duals at McDonough High School.
“It was a fantastic dual, definitely a team effort,” Powers said. “Lots of kids did their job, everybody did their job really. We were able to pull it out right there at the end.”
Jackson County’s dual with Harris County started with an overtime victory in the first match, but eight matches later the Panthers trailed 25-13. Powers said the team needed to win every match between 170 lbs. and 220 lbs., and needed to win at least three by pinfall to have a shot to win.
David Warr (170 lbs.) started the rally within his own match. At one point, he was on his back at threat of being pinned. That would have put the Panthers down 31-13. Instead, Wart battled out of the predicament and managed to win by pinfall, cutting the score to 25-19.
Holden Gilstrap (182 lbs.) scored a first-period pinfall to tie the dual 25-25, and Ethan Logan (195 lbs.) followed with a first-period pinfall of his own to give Jackson County a 31-25 lead.
Angelo Jimenez (220 lbs.) won with an 8-2 decision to extend the Panthers’ lead to an insurmountable 34-25. Harris County won the last bout at 285 lbs. with a pin, but the fall didn’t change the result of the dual. Jackson County won 34-31 and advanced to the AAAAA State Duals.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about, buying into the process,” Powers said. “This is by far the most improved team I’ve ever coached. Looking at where we started the year and looking at where we’re at now, everybody came to practice every day with an attitude that we need to work hard and get better.
“Saturday was definitely that moment of proof, we had moments of proof along the way, but Saturday was another moment of proof of how much we believe in each other and how much we believe in what we’re doing.”
Besides the three pinfall victories during the comeback, Powers also gave credit to the wrestlers who managed to only lose by decision. Their efforts stole points from Harris County and gave Jackson County a more manageable deficit.
“We had a lot of kids do their job all the way through that dual,” he said. “Without a shadow of a doubt, they allowed us to be in a situation at the end where we could win it… I can’t say one kid stood out over the other because it was such a team effort. No one person wins a dual, no one person loses a dual. It’s all 14 of our kids and our coaches, it’s everybody.
“There were a lot of little pieces, leaders stepped up. Ramon Castillo, Cooper Hoffman and Jose Pacheco, all three of them stepped up as leaders all week long… There are so many different ways you can find in that 34-31 where one little thing goes wrong in one place and we’re not winning. To say that one person stood out over another is not fair because everyone did their job.”
Jackson County started the day with a more comfortable 72-12 win over North Springs. Despite the 60-point margin of victory, Powers said the victory helped prepare the squad for the Harris County dual
The state duals are this Saturday (Jan. 22) and feature the eight best dual teams in Class AAAAA.
“There are no freebies left,” he said. “Everything is going to be an absolute war. We’re going to have to come through with a huge team effort again. Our goal is to fight our way into the top four, so we have to find out how to win at least two matches to get into the top four and hopefully bring home some more hardware…
“Every year you can make it there is great. With the way that state quads are set up now, I don’t want to say it’s going to be a walk in the park because you’re going to have at least one competitor who’s going to make it really difficult on you. The same thing happened this time. I’m extremely proud of this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.