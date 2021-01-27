Jackson County wrestling coach Jason Powers has told his team each weekend this season is a gift.
The Panthers are wrestling like it.
Jumping up two classifications this year, Jackson County has earned its way back to the state duals tournament as it will wrestle in the Class AAAAA bracket Saturday (Jan. 30, 9 a.m.) at Locust Grove.
Powers said the team wasn’t sure at the beginning of the year if these postseason tournaments would even happen given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking at every weekend going, ’Thank you for the opportunity to compete,’” Powers said. “We’re just glad we have a chance to compete, and the kids are really capitalizing on their opportunities. They’re thankful for their opportunities. Not nervous.”
Powers in particular credits Jackson County’s small but impactful group of returning starters for its leadership of a lineup with nine new starters. The coach said Cooper Hoffman (113), Ramon Castillo (120), Jett Gozales (126), Jacob Crumley (160) and Tyler Vaughn (285) have all stepped up in those roles.
“Each one of those serve in different capacities and lead in different ways,” Powers said. “It’s been fun to watch. It really has.”
After winning a region duals title and advancing out of the state dual quads, Jackson County will now see how far it can take its postseason run as it gets set for the eight-team bracket at state.
The Panthers are seeded sixth in the bracket. Woodland-Bartow, the defending Class AAAAA state dual champion, is the No. 1 seed. Woodward Academy, last year’s Class AAAA dual champion, is seeded second. Cass (No. 3), Ola (No. 4), Harris County (No. 5), Ware County (No. 7) and Walnut Grove (No. 8) round out the bracket.
The Panthers will open with Cass at 9 a.m.. The winner will face the winner of Woodward and Ware County.
“You’re down to eight teams in a really tough classification,” Powers said. “We’re really going to see what we’re made of and get a chance to compete against the state’s best. And we’re among them. That’s exciting to say.”
