Though largely inexperienced, the Jackson County wrestling team has proven to be quite at home during clutch moments this postseason.
Another one of those moments unfolded Saturday.
After seizing narrow victories in their Jan. 15 region duals championship run, the Panthers outlasted Calhoun 39-36 at home in the state dual quads to advance to the Class AAAAA state dual tournament.
The state tournament is this Saturday (Jan. 30, 9 a.m.) at Locust Grove.
Though Jackson County has nine new starters, its small group of leaders have been difference makers as the Panthers' duals postseason run continues.
“It’s leadership in the (wrestling) room,” Powers said. “We’ve talked about it a lot. We’ve talked about it a lot this year. The best group of leaders that have stepped up and just made sure everybody is doing their job.”
One of the Panthers' most-seasoned wrestlers did his job against Calhoun late.
Senior Jacob Crumley gave the Panthers a much-needed 12-point cushion with a pin at 160.
With Calhoun needing two pins to force a tie, Tristian Benton then successfully stayed off his back — losing 7-6 — at 170 in the penultimate match of the dual, sealing the win for Jackson County in the process.
Benton is a first-year wrestler who joined the team as a senior. Powers said Benton played a “pivotal, pivotal role” in the Panthers advancing to state. In fact, the coach called the Benton’s loss-by-decision “a massive win.”
“You never know what your role is going to be … I couldn’t be more proud of him and the entire team,” he said.
As for Crumley, this was the second-straight week the senior delivered a pin late to secure a big win. His pin at 160 against Walnut Grove on Jan. 15 clinched the Panthers' region duals title. He again stepped up in the 160-pound class Saturday.
“That’s a tough kid,” Powers said of Crumley. “The kid at 160 was really tough. We knew we had to have that matchup right there. He caught that cradle really, really early and was patient and stayed patient and finally figured out a way to get it done. That wasn’t an easy position to pin a tough kid in.”
Others contributing wins in Saturday’s state-qualifying victory were Jose Pacheco (106), Ramon Castillo (120), Jett Gonzales (126), Nolan Bell (132), Cameron Weatherly (138) and Tyler Vaughn (285). Vaughn was trailing in the third period when he took down his opponent and ended the match with a pin. Pacheco also won on a late pin. Gonzales won via pin as well.
Now the Panthers are among the final eight teams standing in Class AAAAA.
“It really is an amazing year,” Powers said. “It shows the leadership within. It shows how well the staff works together — an awesome, awesome job.”
Check back later this week for a preview of the state dual tournament.
