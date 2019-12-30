20200101-bm-jcchs-wrestling-sports
Shorthanded Panther wrestlers finish seventh at Rockmart
Minus multiple starters, the Jackson County wrestling team’s string of first-place finishes in traditional tournaments ended.
The Panthers placed seventh with 98 points Saturday (Dec. 28) at the Rockmart Yellow Jacket Invitational. Cass (156.5) won the 18-team tournament.
“It was definitely not our best tourney this year,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers. “We were missing several guys and didn't wrestle particularly well on top of that. A couple of individuals wrestled well but I feel that we could have been a little bit sharper.”
Nathan McArter led Jackson County with a first-place finish in the 138-pound class. Aiden Giroux (182) and Tyler Wester (195) both placed second. Jacob Crumley also placed, taking fourth in the 152-pound division.
Jackson County returns to action Saturday (Jan. 4) at Oglethorpe County. The area duals follow on Friday (Jan. 10).
“I have no doubt that we will rebound well heading into (this) weekend as we start our dual stretch,” Powers said. “I expect to be at full strength headed into Oglethorpe, and I'm looking forward to seeing our team on the mat again for duals. It will be our last tourney before we host area duals the following Friday.”
