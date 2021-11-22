The Jackson County wrestling team had a great showing at the GAC Scramble at Greater Atlanta Christian on Saturday (Nov. 20).
Jose Pacheco (113-lb.), Ethan Logan (195-Lb.) and Xavier Johnson (152-lb.) all finished first in their respective weight classes. Dylan Jurovschi (113-lb.), Nolan Bell (145-lb.), Zack Scott (145-lb.) and Dominick Thompson (120-lb.) each earned second-place finishes.
“Our season is underway and we are getting better with each practice and each competition,” said head coach Jason Powers. “Every season presents its own challenges and this season is no different. We have faced adversity very early on and we are learning how to overcome the challenges that face us. I am proud of our team and how we are battling each day to get better.
“We have a few kids that are working getting into their weight classes and a few injuries early on that has kept us from putting our best team on the mat. However, with adversity comes opportunity. Several wrestlers have had the opportunity to compete at the varsity level and I'm proud of their effort and attitude. We are currently focused on the process. We all know that we will be a good team come December and January, but we have to keep doing the right stuff every day and other wrestlers must continue to step up and do their job for the team.”
Jackson County’s outing at GAC was a good bounce back from a pair of losses in duals on Thursday (Nov. 18). The Panthers lost to North Hall 48-36 and Mill Creek 46-28.
The Panthers’ next competition is Tuesday (Nov. 23) in the Turkey Duals at Madison County. That event also includes Apalachee, Hampton and Buford.
Jackson County’s next traditional tournament is the first-ever Panther Invitational at the new JCHS campus next weekend (Dec. 3-4).
