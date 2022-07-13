Jefferson native completes 38th Peachtree Road race

Pictured above is Bert Elder at the Peachtree Road Race.

 Submitted photo

Bert Elder recently completed his 38th Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta, Georgia. This is his 37th consecutive year running the race. Elder ran his first Peachtree Road Race in 1979.

 

