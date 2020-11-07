CARROLLTON — When Katherine Law crossed the finish line Friday in Carrollton, there was one overriding emotion.
“Relief,” Law said.
Class AAAA’s top-ranked female runner fended off Marist freshman Ruby Little on the back half of the Carrollton High School course and sprinted to the finish line to win the state title by a three-second margin.
“I’m really not a sprinter at all the end, so for me to win on a sprint like that, it’s never happened before,” Law said.
And now, Law — already a decorated runner with two region titles and a top-10 finish at state — has her state championship.
“It makes me so happy — finally — all this hard work,” Law said. “It’s finally paid off.”
The junior runner became the school’s first female cross country champion on what turned out to be the a historic day overall for Jefferson’s program.
The Jefferson girls’ team — with four runners in the top 13 — finished as state runners-up, marking the highest finish ever in school history.
"They ran amazing," Law said of her teammates. "And that was the main goal — the team."
Jefferson’s girls placed behind Marist, but finished in second in commanding fashion by beating third-place North Oconee by 53 points to make history.
Caitlin Schroeder added a top-10 finish, placing 10th, with a time of 21:03.42, while Kiley Powell was close behind, taking 11th with a time of 21:08.47. Sydney Bowles (13th, 21:24.90) and Kate James (27th, 22:58.33) rounded out Jefferson’s runner-up finish.
“I feel like we performed well,” Schroeder said. “Marist is a really strong team, but this is the best we’ve done in a long time, and I’m really happy for our team.”
Meanwhile, the boys team also took home a trophy with a podium finish by placing fourth.
The Dragons who beat Flowery Branch by 11 points for the fourth-place spot, were led by Matthew Schroeder, who finished ninth with a time of 17:23.06. He was followed by Levi Holliday (20th, 18:31.18), Ben Davis (21st, 18:32.63), Brett Brush (39th, 19:00.81) and Brody Woodall (40th, 19:02.30).
Jefferson coach Timothy Lees praised the boys for their fourth-place showing.
“That was amazing,” Lees said. “They really had to work for that one. Going into it kind of seed fifth, we knew they were going to have to work for it, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Jefferson’s performance in the state meet capped the program’s first season under Lees, who moved up from the middle school ranks to take over the varsity this year.
“Two get two teams on the podium my first year, to have a state champion my first year, it’s amazing,” Lees said. “I’m very grateful.”
Check back later for more on this story.
