Kelan Butler:
What it means to be a leader: “Just being there and always giving 100%”
Expectations for offense: “We have a really good offense I do not want to put expectations on them but I think they will do what needs to be done to win.”
Isaiah Copeland:
Practice at 6 am: “It is beneficial to me cause I can go to work after. It has been tuff getting up but it is worth it.”
Summer practices/workouts: “Summer camps and workouts have prepared us a lot. Offensively we have grown throughout the summer and as a team we have been able to work better together.”
Guy Carson:
Practice at 6 am: “You get to go home right after school. It is way better. Sometimes I am sleepy in class.”
Being a leader: “It feels great. You have teammates that look up to you. You have kids that luck up to you that want to be just like you.”
Jack Eubanks:
Practice at 6am: “I feel like it puts me in the right working mindset. Waking up at 6 am gives me something to start my day with. I feel like practicing at the end of the day you are not in the right head space.”
Being a leader: “It is really humbling and refreshening. I like being that guy that people can look up to and turn to. If they are having a bad day I like to get them up and focused.”
