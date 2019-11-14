After losing much of his junior season to injury last year, Kade McNally is savoring all things football as a senior, even down to the most routine of tasks.
“I felt blessed just to be back, even the first practice,” the Jefferson fullback and linebacker said. “Now every practice, I just love it. I don’t ever want to go home.”
McNally has rebounded from a devastating, season-ending knee injury last year to re-establish himself as one of the best players on one of the best teams in Class AAA.
He made his return to the field in a season-opening loss to Oconee County and has helped the Dragons reel off eight-straight wins since that. Jefferson is a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs, which begin Friday for the Dragons against Sonoraville.
McNally leads all Jefferson fullbacks with 206 rushing yards in an offense that features ball carriers in spades. Defensively, McNally ranks first on the team in tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (two) and is second in tackles (48) for a unit allowing just 9.33 points per game. McNally’s two sacks came in Jefferson’s region-title clinching win over Monroe Area Oct. 25. He also has an interception this season, which he returned for a score.
McNally is experiencing much of what he missed out on in 2018.
Early in the fifth game of last year, he took a handoff against East Jackson. What happened next is what McNally called “a freak accident.” One Eagle defender hit him high, the other low, and he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus.
He knew his season was over immediately.
“I knew as soon as it happened,” McNally said. “Because I heard it pop, and I was telling (team trainer) Caroline (Hicks) as soon as she got out there that it was done.”
McNally was on quite a pace on both sides of the ball at the time of his injury. He was averaging eight yards per carry — as a fullback — with 216 rushing yards on 27 carries on the season. Defensively, he had 30 tackles with four tackles for loss.
“Last year, he was on a record-setting pace in a lot of areas — rushing, tackles,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “And to endure the injury that he endured and worked as hard to come back as he did, you just can’t be anything but overjoyed for him, especially being such a special and awesome young man.”
In batting his way back to the field for 2019, McNally underwent physical therapy for an hour and a half every day. He called the process tough, with the mental challenges often tougher than the physical. McNally had to combat doubt at times.
“Every day, it was like, ‘Is this going to work again?’ Because every time you get over something, you’ve got something else to go over,” he said.
But in the toughest times, McNally rallied around a simple phrase.
“My motto is ‘always trust the process,’” he said. “I’ve got it on my shirt right now. It got me through it.”
Trusting the process has led to a standout senior year. McNally is averaging a stout 6.2 yards per carry running fullback dives — the first option in the Dragons’ triple-option attack.
“It’s amazing for Kade to average what he averages as fixated as the defenses are on stopping us inside out,” Cathcart said. “It’s a testament to what a good player he is. That’s the first leg of the whole thing, and he’s able to establish it for us each and every Friday night.”
On defense, Cathcart calls McNally a “Jekyll-and-Hyde kind of guy” — in a very good way.
“He’s a gentleman off the field and outstanding in every way, but on the field, he’s just extremely aggressive, an outstanding tackler, takes incredible angles, never really finds himself out of position,” Cathcart said. “Losing him last year defensively, was a blow on both sides of the ball. But losing him defensively, we kind of felt like we lost the quarterback of our defense.”
But McNally’s value to Jefferson extends beyond his on-field production. Cathcart called him “one of those charismatic leaders that people tend to follow."
The coach said McNally’s maturity “is just on a different plane.”
In the aftermath of Jefferson’s season-opening one-point loss against Oconee County, Cathcart “kind of went and collapsed in the training room,” the one-point loss weighing very much heavily on the coach’s mind.
“All of a sudden, I sensed somebody standing over me,” Cathcart said. “And here was No. 12 (McNally) checking to see if I was OK. I mean, who does that? What kind of kid, what kind of teenager does that? That’s just the heart he’s got.”
McNally stands to extend his football career past this season. He’s already picked up a scholarship offer from Harding University. Other schools, including Wingate, are in contact with him. McNally wants to play college football.
“I’m not sure where or what opportunities I’ll have, but I’ll decide when it’s time,” he said.
But McNally isn’t ready for his high school career to be over — not nearly. Each game he plays now is more sacred because, in the state playoffs, the next game is never guaranteed.
“You’ve got to cherish every moment,” McNally said, “but I say that about every practice, every game, so it’s just going to be another game, do our thing, and hopefully get to the next round.”
Cathcart, who has expressed his affinity for the Dragons’ senior class on multiple occasions, isn’t ready to say goodbye to McNally either.
“He’s just been so dear to this program for so long,” Cathcart said, “and to see him experience the injury he experienced and see just how hard he worked … Rarely do scripts finish like they’re supposed to, but in this case, he deserves every good thing that’s happening to him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.