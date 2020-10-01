A series that produced one of the most exciting games of the 2019 8-AAA schedule will continue this year, even though region-championship trophies are no longer among the spoils for the winner.
Jefferson, now in 8-AAAA, will travel to Hartwell to take on Hart County Friday (Oct. 2) in a high-profile non-region contest.
“There’s no shortage of weapons that they return, and playing there is always a great atmosphere, and they’re wanting to get sharp before they start region play,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “We’re wanting to get sharp before we start region play. It should be another great game between the two schools.”
The Dragons (3-0), ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, added Hart County to schedule over the summer after having to find replacements for two South Carolina teams that dropped off the schedule.
Hart County was unable to play last week against Greater Atlanta Christian due to a COVID-19 exposure issue. As of press time Tuesday afternoon, the game between the Dragons and Bulldogs was set to proceed as scheduled.
Jefferson’s previous two trips to Hart County produced photo finishes with the Dragons pulling out a 21-14 victory in 2014 with a late defensive stop to secure the Region 8-AAA title and then winning again last year, 28-23, in a battle of the region’s top two teams. Jefferson also stopped a late Bulldog drive in that victory, which spurred the Dragons on to a region title.
Cathcart believes the closeness of last year’s game — and the fact that both programs reached the quarterfinals in 2019 – should make this another intriguing contest.
“I think the fact that last year’s game was so close and so exciting … everybody can revise history in a year. Our view is that we had some opportunities to put them away and didn’t,” Cathcart said. “Their view is they just weren’t able to convert that game-winning drive.”
The Bulldogs don’t lack for star power in 2020.
Hart County has returns a first-team all-state running back, Malachi Thomas, who was the 8-AAA Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. Thomas, a Virginia Tech commit and composite thee-star recruit, ran for 1,942 last year and totaled 638 yards receiving.
Then, there’s J’Len Lackey, who amassed over 1,200 yards on the ground in 2019, to present another challenge for Dragon defense.
Elsewhere, Cane Berrong, a Notre Dame commit, is one of the nation’s top-rated high school tight ends and a potential high school All-American selection. Sophomore receiver, Paul Davis, who was an all-region player in 2019 as a freshman, is one of the Bulldogs’ top receiving targets. All-region linemen, Gabe Coker and Peyton Powell, highlight Hart County’s offensive front. Linebacker Ty Shiflett helps anchor the Bulldog defense.
“I know that it will be a great challenge to our program,” Cathcart said of facing the Bulldogs.
Hart County is off to a 1-2 start, having lost to Wayne County (Sept. 4) and White County (Sept. 11) before routing North Hall 55-22 (Sept. 18). The Bulldogs then had to take last week off due to their COVID-19 exposure issue.
Cathcart expects Hart County to be one of the best Class AAA teams this year.
“I don’t think they’ve gotten into their seasonal routine like (coach Rance Gillespie) wants to yet,” Cathcart said. “But, no question, they’re a top three or four 3-A football team with a chance to compete for a state championship. There’s just too much talent and too many good coaches over there for them not to be.”
