(This story will be updated)
COLUMBUS— Fresh off a major road win last week, the Jefferson boys’ soccer team journeyed three hours to pull off another.
The Dragons beat Columbus 2-0 Wednesday in the Elite Eight to advance to their second-straight Final Four. Jefferson reached the semifinals in 2019 for the first time ever. No state tournament was held in 2020.
Jefferson will play Southeast Whitfield Tuesday (May 11) on the road in the semifinals.
“It’s awesome,” said Dragon coach Casey Colquitt, whose team downed No. 3-ranked Marist on the road Friday to advance to Wednesday's quarterfinal. “Just to keep playing. Your seniors don’t have to go home yet. They get to end when it ends. Anybody can win right now. We play Southeast Whitfield next round … It’s just going to be a tight game. It’s anybody’s championship.”
Jefferson entered Wednesday’s contest surrendering less than one goal per game and secured its 11th shutout of the season behind the efforts of senior keeper Adam Hayes and a backline led by senior defender Jake Kuhn.
Meanwhile, the Dragons scored both their goals on penalty kicks. Kupa Katompa put one in the bottom left of the frame in the 32nd minute. Then in the 57th minute, Cort McCormack buried the ball in the back of the net off the outstretched hand of Columbus goal keeper Chase Stewart.
Jefferson will now seek to make history on Tuesday in the semifinals as it will try to advance to a state championship game for the first time in program history.
"It does mean a lot," Colquitt said of the opportunity. "You've got to think about the guys that came before you. The guys last year didn't get an opportunity. They had the shot, they just didn't get it ... So just build on success."
The Dragons will face a Southeast Whitfield team that defeated Benedictine 2-0 in the quarterfinals. The Raiders are ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA with a 15-0-3 record.
