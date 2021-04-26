Ever since Jefferson’s 2018 run to the state title, postseason baseball has been a little scarce.
That’s partly due to a first-round loss to Westminster in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. But the other part was certainly out of Jefferson’s control as no state tournament was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After last year and not having any playoffs at all … and then having what we’re not used to with the short stint in the playoffs the year before, it really does seem like a long time since we’ve made a little playoff run,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said.
Given the lost time, the Dragons (21-8) open state tournament play Wednesday (April 28) at home against Mt. Zion-Jonesboro and hope to play awhile.
“I’m looking forward to getting back into it,” Knight said.
Jefferson swept East Hall last week finish off the regular season and grab a No. 2 seed out for the state playoffs.
The Dragons enter the Class AAAA postseason with a No. 6 ranking.
Jefferson, which went 15-3 in region play, closed out its three-game, regular-season ending series with East Hall with lopsided victories Wednesday (April 21) and Friday (April 23).
“We played pretty good for three ball games,” Knight said.
Its 9-1 win over the Vikings Wednesday on senior night ended up being Jefferson’s least dominant effort, though it won comfortably. The nine runs marked the Dragons’ lowest offensive output of the series.
“With all the emotions of senior night, and all the distractions, sometimes, you feel like that’s going to happen, and it did, but yeah, I thought we played fairly well,” Knight said. “I was pleased with how we ended up.”
Dragon pitching combined for a three-hitter in Wednesday’s win. Hop Aldridge, a senior, started and threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run. He struck out four batters and walked two. This was Alridge’s first start in either high school or middle school baseball. He returned to the program this spring, having not played since eighth grade.
“I’m excited for him,” Knight said. “He’s handled everything well. I’m proud of how he’s come out there and, despite not playing in four-and-a-half years, to be able to get better and be able to contribute some.”
Cole Watkins and Mason Cooper closed out the game, shutting out the Vikings over the final 3 2/3 with a combined eight strikeouts.
At the plate, J.J. Rapp went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Cooper was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jefferson then won Friday’s series finale 13-0 in five innings at East Hall.
The Dragons — who pushed nine runs across the plate in the first three innings — pounded out 13 hits, led by a 3-for-3, two-RBI day at the plate from Rapp. Bowman Horn went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Landon Richards was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Bradlee Kinney (1-for-1) also drove in two runs.
Jase Peoples (two innings), Spencer Neese (two innings) and staff ace Rem Maxwell (one inning) combined for a four hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Jefferson threw nine different pitchers in the three-game set, which started last Monday (April 19).
“We just wanted everyone to get a chance to throw (last) week and get some game experience before we started the playoffs,” Knight said.
Now, the Dragons gear-up for a Mt. Zion-Jonesboro team which Jefferson knows little about.
The Bulldogs (17-5) finished third in Region 5-AAAA and took two of three from region champion Hampton before being pounded 15-0 in the series finale Friday (April 23). Mt. Zion went 14-4 in Region 5-AAAA play, but played just four non-region games, going 3-1.
Knight noted Mt. Zion’s strong 17-5 record.
“We’re going to have to play to win,” he said. “If they’re good, we need to be prepared for it.”
The winner of this series will likely face No. 1-ranked Marist on the road in Round 2.
