JEFFERSON – Jefferson is in a bit of a rut entering region play this week. The Dragons have lost four-straight games, their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Walnut Grove on Friday (Mar. 4).
Jefferson (5-5, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) lost to the Warriors 6-4 despite matching them in hits. The Dragons had one sloppy inning in the third, allowed four runs and were never able to recover. Though they did mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning that was ultimately snuffed out.
Jefferson starts region play this week against Madison County. Game one was scheduled for Tuesday (Mar. 8) at Danielsville. The series against the Red Raiders ends with a double head Friday (Mar. 11) at home.
Easton Simpson earned the start on the mound for the Dragons. The impressive freshman was near flawless through the first two innings before surrendering three walks and two RBI hits in the third inning. Simpson left the game after five innings with three strikeouts, six hits and five earned runs. Spencer Neese and Brandon Ehl pitched the last two innings and combined to allow just one hit.
Roger Hulsey and JoJo Martin each had two hits for the Dragons, Hulsey added two RBIs and Jace Peoples scored two runs.
Jefferson got on the board first when Bowman Horn scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. However, Jefferson left two men on base when Brett Kelley hit into a double play.
Walnut Grove made the Dragons pay for not adding insurance runs when they had the chance. The Warriors tied the game 1-1 with a one-out double. After loading the bases, Simpson surrendered a base-clearing double and Walnut grove suddenly led 4-1. The Warriors created a 5-1 lead with a two-out double in the top of the fourth inning.
Jefferson took a run from Walnut Grove's lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs and Peoples on second, Hulsey singled into right field to drive Peoples home. Instead of waiting on first base, Hulsey tried to turn the hit into a double, but was caught at second base for the third out. Jefferson trailed 5-2, but Walnut grove got its run back with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth. The Warriors led 6-2.
The Dragons had the ingredients for a rally in the seventh inning. Martin, Peoples and Horn all singled with one out to load the bases. Hulsey followed with a double to deep right field, bringing Martin and Peoples across home plate.
Jefferson trailed 6-4 with one out and two men on base, but couldn't get the decisive runs to come home as the next two batters struck out.
