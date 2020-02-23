Jefferson snapped a season-opening, four-game losing skid with a 4-3 home win over Prince Avenue Saturday (Feb. 22), pushing the decisive run across the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bowman Horn provided the go-ahead score with an RBI single, plating Kade McNally. The big hit was part of a 2-for-3, two-RBI night from Horn, who also doubled home a run in the bottom of the third inning.
McNally went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Rem Maxwell went 1-for-3, singling home two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Dragon starting pitcher Austin Bell fanned 11 batters over 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing three hits and three runs (all earned). He issued no walks.
Jackson Perry worked the final 1 1/3 innings, no hits or runs while walking two and striking out two.
Jefferson led 3-0 until the top of the sixth inning when the Wolverines pushed across three runs to tie the game.
But McNally led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single, setting up Bowman’s run-scoring single two batters later.
Jefferson outhit Prince Avenue 8-4 and stole six bases with Horn and McNally swiping three bases each.
The victory came after Jefferson suffered a pair of losses Friday (Feb. 21) in games held at George Walton. The Dragons fell 6-3 to Hebron Christian Academy and then lost 5-4 to host George Walton.
Against Hebron, Jefferson rallied from a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, only to surrender three runs in the top of the sixth.
McNally led Jefferson at the plate, going 2-for-3. Brycen Jewell started on the mound for the Dragons, working five innings, allowing four hits and three runs (one earned), while walking out two batters and striking out five.
In the loss to George Walton, the Dragons watched a 4-0, sixth-inning lead slip away. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and three more in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the win.
Nick Sellers led the Dragons offensively, going 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning.
Jefferson starting pitcher Rem Maxwell threw five innings, allowing two hits and two runs and a walk. He struck out eight batters.
The Dragons return to action Thursday (Feb. 27) at 5:55 p.m. on the road against defending Class AAAAAAA champion Parkview.
