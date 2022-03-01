Victory was in Jefferson's grasp Tuesday (Mar. 1) at Walnut Grove.
The Dragons led 3-2 with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the seventh inning, but conceded a bases-loaded double and lost 4-3.
Jefferson (5-3, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) took the lead by scoring three runs across the fifth and sixth innings. Down 2-0 entering the fifth inning, Nick Creemens hit a sacrifice fly to bring Brett Kelley home. The lead was down to 2-1.
The Dragons quickly loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning when Jase Peoples walked, and Roger Hulsey and Owen Primm hit singles into the outfield. Peoples scored the tying run on Kelley's sacrifice fly, and Hulsey gave Jefferson a 3-2 lead when Matthew Perrin grounded out.
Jefferson allowed Walnut Grove's first two batters in the seventh inning to reach base, but got two quick outs to come to the doorstep of victory. A walk loaded the bases, and Walnut Grove hit a walk-off double three pitches later on an 0-2 count.
The Dragons go right back to work Wednesday (Mar. 2) at Hart County. They defeated the Bulldogs 10-0 last Thursday (Feb. 24). Jefferson has a chance at revenge against Walnut Grove this Friday (Mar. 4) at home.
JEFFERSON 10, MORGAN COUNTY 1
A seven-run third inning highlighted Jefferson's game two victory over Morgan County on Friday (Feb. 25).
The Dragons beat the Bulldogs 10-1 and only needed six hits to do so. Jefferson benefited from eight walks and seven errors committed by Morgan County.
Morgan County took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, but that lead vanished four at-bats into the third inning. Jefferson loaded the bases when Matthew Perrin walked, and Nick Creemens and JoJo Martin reached on errors. A fielder's choice by Levin Jones allowed Perrin to score the tying run.
Aiden Dumas walked to load the bases again. Roger Hulsey cleared the bases with a double to center field. A wild pitch allowed Hulsey to score. Jefferson led 5-1 and the bases were empty, but the Dragons weren't done yet.
Primm drew a walk and scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Creemens hit a single that brought Bradlee Kinney home. Jefferson led 7-1.
The Dragons added three more runs in the sixth and seventh innings. A double by Dumas and an error off Peoples bat scored two runs to make the score 9-1. A sacrifice fly by Clay Fulcher scored the last run of the game, Jefferson won 10-1.
MORGAN COUNTY 4, JEFFERSON 1
Jefferson couldn't dig itself out of a four-run hole it dug itself in in game one Friday (Feb. 25).
Morgan County scored two runs on wild pitches in the first inning, and scored on an error in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs stretched the lead to 4-0 with a solo, two-out home run in the fifth inning.
The Dragons' lone run of the game came on a ground ball by Brett Kelley which brought Austin Redmon home.
