The Jefferson baseball team is close to shoring up at least a No. 2 seed out of Region 8-AAAA for the state playoffs as the regular season winds down this week.
The Class AAAA No. 7-ranked Dragons (19-8) beat East Hall 12-1 Monday (April 19) on the road to improve to 13-3 in region play with two games remaining.
The series resumes Wednesday (April 21, 5:55 p.m.) at Jefferson and concludes Friday (April 23, 5:55 p.m.) at East Hall. The Dragons have added a high-profile non-region home game with Loganville on Saturday (April 24, 4 p.m.). The Red Devils (21-5) are ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAA.
As for region play, Jefferson, which sits two games ahead of third-place Flowery Branch (20-7, 11-5 Region 8-AAAA), needs just one more win to lock-up the No. 2 seed and secure homefield advantage for the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Jefferson isn’t mathematically eliminated from finishing first in the region, but it would need region-leading North Oconee (23-4, 14-2 Region 8-AAAA) stumble in its series against Madison County.
If Jefferson and North Oconee finish with the same amount of region losses, the Dragons would win the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed by virtue of its series win over the Titans.
So, should the Titans lose once this week against Madison County, Jefferson would need to sweep East Hall. If North Oconee were to drop two against Madison County, the Dragons must take two of three against East Hall.
That said, Madison County lost 10-0 to North Oconee in the series opener Monday.
As for Jefferson’s series opener against East Hall, four Dragon pitchers teamed up to hold the Vikings to two hits. Meanwhile, J.J. Rapp went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Jefferson at the plate. Rem Maxwell went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Jase Peoples (1-for-3) drive in two runs.
Jefferson was coming off a 5-3 non-region loss at Woodward Academy Thursday (April 15). The Dragons, who fell behind 4-1 after three innings, were limited to six hits. Peoples went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jefferson had beaten Woodward Academy 15-0 earlier in the year.
