Jefferson’s bats were certainly ready for region play to commence.
The Dragons produced a season-high run total in blasting Madison County 15-0 in five innings Monday (March 8) on the road to open the 8-AAAA schedule.
“I felt really good (about it),” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said of the win. “We came off a really, really bad game Friday (against Cherokee Bluff) and actually played really well (Monday). I’m very pleased, with not only the result, but with how we got there, too.”
Jefferson (6-4) put up three runs in the first inning and another score in the second inning before burying the Red Raiders with six scores in the third en route to the run-rule win.
The Dragons finished with 10 hits. J.J. Rapp enjoyed a 2-for-3, three-RBI performance at the plate with two doubles. Landon Richards went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Nick Sellers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jefferson was equally as dominant on the mound.
Georgia Southern signee Rem Maxwell fanned 13 batters over five shutout innings. Thirteen of the game’s 15 outs game via strikeout. Maxwell surrendered just two hits.
“Rem was pretty much lights out from the start,” Knight said.
Jefferson completes its three-game series with Madison County with a home game Wednesday (March 10, 5:55 p.m.) and another road game with the Red Raiders Friday (March 12, 5:55 p.m.).
Knight, of course, hopes to see more of what he witnessed on Monday.
“Hopefully, we’ll continue to play well and get off to a good region start,” he said.
CHEROKEE BLUFF
A night after knocking off Class AAA No. 1-ranked Hart County, Jefferson suffered an 8-3 setback to Class AAA No. 5-ranked Cherokee Bluff Friday (March 5) at home.
Knight wasn’t exactly sure why his team struggled.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know,” he said. “We just didn’t play well in any aspect of the game, for whatever reason. I don’t want to take anything away from Cherokee Bluff. They’re a good team, but at the same time, we’ve got to play better against a decent team in order to have a chance to win.”
The visiting Bears scored eight runs despite generating just four hits. Cherokee Bluff’s big innings came in the second inning (three runs) and sixth inning (four runs).
Jefferson’s Cole Watkins hit a solo home run, but the Dragons were limited to five hits.
Jase Peoples allowed three hits and just one hit in a five-inning start, but the Dragon bullpen surrendered five runs over the last two innings.
Jefferson was coming off a pair of tight games with Hart County earlier in the week.
“If you play two close ball games in a week, that does effect you,” Knight said, when asked about the busy week. “But you know what? In playoff time, you’ve got to be able to handle that because you’re going to play three games in two days.”
HART CO.
Jefferson picked up one of its biggest wins of the young season on Thursday (March 4) when it took down Hart County.
The Dragons (5-3) knocked off the Class AAA No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, winning 4-3 at home, after falling 2-1 to the Bulldogs on the road Tuesday (March 2).
Sellers and Watkins both went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Dragons. Sellers fished with a double and a triple, while Watkins had double.
Jefferson trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Dragons struck for four runs. Hart County got two runs back in the top of the sixth, but Jefferson’s bullpen was able to protect a one-run lead the rest of the way.
Maxwell threw three innings, allowing a hit and an earned run, walking three batters and striking out seven.
Austin Bell (three innings pitched, four hits, two runs, no earned runs, one walk, seven strikeouts) and Jake Walker (one inning, no hits, no runs, one walk) closed out the game.
In the Dragons’ loss two days earlier, Richards allowed just one hit and one run over 6 2/3 inning pitched. He struck out four batters. The Bulldogs scored the game-winning run off Jefferson reliever Spencer Neese in the bottom of the seventh. Watkins went 2-for-3 with a double, and Mason Cooper went 2-for-4 with a double. Maxwell (1-for-4, double) drove in the Dragons' lone run.
Knight said the series with Class AAA’s No 1-ranked program was important.
“The streak that we went through when we played Marist and Loganville and Wayne County, Hart County twice, and Cherokee Bluff is not bad either, that’s the kind of competition that we want to be playing,” Knight said, “because that’s what’s going to get you ready for playoff time.”
