The Jefferson baseball team has only played four games in the 2022 season, but they've already scored a whopping 53 runs.
The Dragons have won three straight games after losing their season opener to Woodward Academy 18-13 last Tuesday (Feb. 15). That winning streak includes a pair lopsided wins over cross-county rival Commerce, and blowout win over Bowdon.
The game against Woodward was a normal baseball game until the fourth inning. The Dragons trailed 4-2 going into the fourth with Nick Cremeens and Levin Jones scoring a run a piece in the second and third innings.
Both offenses exploded in the fourth inning, Woodward's was just more potent scoring 10 runs to extend its lead to 14-2. The Dragons answered with seven runs to cut the score to 14-9. Jones, Jase Peoples and Roger Hulsey delivered extra base hits, Bradlee Kinney scored two runs with a home run to left field.
Jefferson trailed 18-10 entering the bottom of the 7th inning, but a three-run home run by Peoples with no outs cut the score to 18-13. Hulsey, Creemens and Brett Kelley reached base, and Owen Primm hit into a fielders choice to load the bases with two out, but a ground ball spoiled the Dragons' rally attempt.
JEFFERSON 10, COMMERCE 0
The Dragons rebounded Thursday to make quick work of rival Commerce. Peoples pitched four no-hit innings and tossed eight strikeouts. Hulsey accounted for five runs in Jefferson's 10-0 victory.
Peoples and Aiden Dumas scored the first two runs for Jefferson in the bottom of the first inning when Hulsey singled to right field. Hulsey crossed home on Creemens fly ball, and Creemens scored on Kinney's line drive. The Dragons led 4-0 after one inning.
A double by Peoples in the second inning brought Dumas across home plate. Kinney and Matthew Perrin had RBI singles in the third inning which scored Primm and Creemens. Jefferson led 7-0.
Perrin brought Primm home with a single in the fourth inning. Hulsey's fifth inning double ended the game as Dumas and Peoples scored Jefferson's 9th and 10th runs.
The only Tigers to reach base were Alex Rainey and Coleson Smith who both walked.
JEFFERSON 16, COMMERCE 5
Jefferson completed a season sweep of Commerce Saturday (Feb. 19) with a 16-5 victory at Bowdon High School.
The Dragons outhit the Tigers 11-4. Brennan Carter and Spencer Neese pitched five of the six innings, Brice Glausier finished the game. The trio had six strikeouts.
A pair of errors in the top of the second inning allowed Perrin to score off an infield single. The Dragons led 1-0 after two innings.
Commerce took a big lead in the bottom of the second after Coy Argo, Cayden Lord and Brayton Purcell loaded the bases. Landon Bunn brought Argo home with a sacrifice fly ball. Mason Anderson walked to load the bases again. Hudson Thomason walked to bring Lord home before a Ryan Cooper double gave Commerce a 4-1 lead.
Jefferson didn't stay down long however. Peoples and Hulsey led off the third inning with singles. Peoples scored on a fielder's choice by Primm and Kinney brought him home with a liner to center field. Jefferson trailed 4-3.
The Dragons tied the game 4-4 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning buy Peoples, Chase Howell scored. Hulsey gave the Dragons a 5-4 lead with a line drive that brought Jones home. Primm smashed a two-run homer to extend the lead to 7-4.
Commerce loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, but a pair of strikeouts by Carter squashed the rally. Jones hit a two-out single in the fifth inning to give Jefferson an 8-4 lead; Creemens scored.
The Tigers scored their last run of the game off an error in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rainey scored after first reaching on a two-out error.
Jefferson put the game away with an eight-run sixth inning. Dumas, Peoples and Hulsey walked to load the bases with no outs. Primm and Kinney hit into errors which allowed four runs to score, Dragons led 12-5.
Later with two outs, Perrin and Jones walked and Howell singled to load the bases again. Dumas walked on four-straight balls to bring home a 13th run. Peoples hit into a base-clearing error that extended the lead to 16-5.
JEFFERSON 14, BOWDON 3
The Dragons ended the weekend with a blowout win over Bowdon. The Dragons led 11-0 before Bowdon could get on the board. The game only lasted six innings.
Jefferson hosts Hart County on Wednesday (Feb. 23).
