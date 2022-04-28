DECATUR — An up-and-down year for Jefferson concluded with a tough afternoon of baseball.
The Dragons dropped both ends of a doubleheader, 7-4 and 7-2, Wednesday (April 27) in a first-round playoff pairing at Druid Hills in the final two games of longtime coach Tommy Knight’s career. Knight is retiring after 22 seasons with the Dragons.
Things started well enough for Jefferson, which was making its 11th-straight postseason appearance. The Dragons (16-15) led Game 1 2-0 midway through the fourth inning after Brett Kelley scored off a wild pitch in the top of the first inning and Bowman Horn singled home a run in the top of the fourth inning.
But Druid Hills (17-6) posted five runs in the bottom half of the fourth, aided by four consecutive singles and two Dragon errors, en route to a 7-4 win. Knight noted his team’s issues with consistency this season.
“Once we get it going the other way, it’s hard to turn it around,” he said.
Druid Hills plated the first five runs of Game 2 before the Dragons got on the board with RBI singles from Matthew Perrin and Levin Jones in the sixth inning. But the Red Devils struck for two, two-out insurance runs in the seventh inning in completing the sweep.
“We give up a couple early, but then Jase (Peoples) throws the ball good, and we feel like we’re back in the ball game, and then we give up a two-spot with two outs,” Knight said.
Red Devil pitchers Cullen Riel and Colin Ross combined to strikeout 14 Dragon batters over the two games.
“Their pitchers were around the plate, and they mixed up pitches and just kept us off stride, and we didn’t swing the way we’re capable of,” Knight said. “That’s a good team.”
With the sweep of the Dragons, Druid Hills has won 17 of its last 20 games.
Knight finishes with 446 wins, 10 region titles and a state championship at Jefferson and 585 wins overall but said Wednesday’s sweep was “a tough way to end a career right there.”
While the season ended sooner than he had hoped, Knight said he enjoyed coaching this final squad.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” Knight said. “They’re a fun group. They’re fun to be around. They work their tails off. It’s a shame it had to end this way.”
