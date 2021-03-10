Early offense and effective pitching added up to another lopsided Jefferson win over Madison County.
Nick Sellers socked a home run in Jefferson’s opening at-bat, and Landon Richards tossed a three-hit shutout as the Dragons (7-4, 2-0 Region 8-AAAA) beat the Red Raiders 10-0 Wednesday (March 10) at home.
Jefferson defeated Madison County 15-0 on Monday (March 8).
Sellers’ opening blast sparked a six-run first inning for the Dragons, who brought 12 batters to the plate in the opening frame and knocked Red Raider starting pitcher Chris Wilbanks out of the game after just 2/3 of an inning.
“We got off hot and swung the bat well,” coach Tommy Knight said. “Landon threw the ball well. He didn’t have his best stuff, but he still managed to get outs, so that’s a credit to his competitiveness.”
The Dragons added two runs in the bottom of the third inning and two more in the bottom of the sixth inning, bring the run-rule into effect. The game ended with walk-off RBI single from Matthew Perrin, which made the score 10-0.
“Matthew Perrin, I loved for him to get that opportunity to walk it off,” Knight said. “He’s having his first varsity experience, and he’s done a good job for us. To see him walk-it-off, that was fun for him.”
Jefferson finished with nine hits, led by Sellers, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI; Cole Watkins, who went 1-for-2 with three RBIs; and J.J. Rapp, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Landon Richards carried a no-hitter for 4 2/3 innings. Richards went six innings on the night, allowing three hits and a walk, while striking out six.
Knight said Richards is able to keep opposing hitters off balance by constantly changing his arm angles, tempo on the mound and velocity.
“It’s arm angles, it’s three pitches become six pitches when he moves it (the arm angle) up and down,” Knight said. “He changes tempo. He’s fast, he’s slow, he’s quick. He’s down here. He’s up here. I would hate to hit off of him. It’s coming from everywhere and different speeds almost every pitch.”
“That’s called pitching and not throwing,” Knight added. “Everybody wants the big arms now, but the kid pitches.”
Jefferson, which has beaten the Red Raiders by a combined 25-0 in two games in this series, closes this three-game set at Madison County Friday (March 12, 5:55 p.m.).
“You get the first two that easy, I hope we don’t have a let down and on Friday we come out and play like we did the first two ball games and finish this series the right way,” Knight said.
