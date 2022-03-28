The Jefferson baseball team is one roll of seven-straight wins and two-straight region sweeps following three more wins over Cedar Shoals last week.
The Dragons defeated the Jaguars 15-0 in three innings at home on Tuesday (Mar. 22), before sweeping a double-header in Athens on Friday (Mar. 26). Jefferson won game one 12-2, overcoming a great performance from Cedar Shoals' ace pitcher; before winning game two 15-4. Brice Glausier, Spencer Neese and Brennan Carter were the winning pitchers for the Dragons.
Jefferson (13-6, 8-1 Region 8-AAAA) play Flowery Branch this week. The Dragons are at home Tuesday (Mar. 29), while the Falcons will host a double-header on Friday (Apr. 1).
JEFFERSON 15, CEDAR SHOALS 0
The Dragons made quick work of Cedar Shoals on Tuesday (Mar. 22), needing just three innings to win 15-0. Brice Glausier pitched two innings and only faced six batters, retiring each of them and striking out two. Trey Kazienko pitched one inning and tossed one strike out.
Bowman Horn started Jefferson's offense with a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning. He cruised to third base on Levin Jones's double to left field and scored on Nick Creemens's single into right field. Jones later scored on a wild pitch and Creemen's scored on Matthew Perrin's ground ball. Jefferson led 3-0 with just one out.
Bradlee Kinney was Jefferson's only base runner with two outs later in the inning, but three-straight errors allowed him, Reese Johnson, Austin Redmon and Chase Howell to score, extending the Dragons' lead to 7-0. Horn doubled his next time up and scored on a wild pitch, while Jones drew a walk and scored when Perrin walked with the bases loaded. Jefferson led 9-0 after one inning.
Johnson, Redmon and Horn all walked to load the bases with just one out in the bottom of the second inning. McCain Maddox drew a walk to bring Johnson home. Creemens hit a grounder which turned into an error that allowed Redmon to score, and Kinney walked to drive Horn across the plate. The bases remained loaded with Jefferson leading 12-0 with one out.
The score became 14-0 thanks to a single by Perrin and another bases loaded walk by Clay Fulcher. In the third inning, Kinney singled to right field to drive Horn home and end the game 15-0.
JEFFERSON 12, CEDAR SHOALS 2
Jaguars' ace Cole Stanley gave the Dragons fits Friday (Mar. 25), but not enough to effect the outcome of game one.
Jefferson won 12-2, after scoring seven runs off Cedar Shoals's relief pitcher in the seventh inning. Spencer Neese started the game, but only pitched two innings. he faced eight batters and struck out three. Brandon Ehl pithed four innings with eight strikeouts and two runs. Brice Glausier pitched the last inning and struck out three of the four batters he faced.
The Dragons entered the top of the seventh inning with a 5-2 lead. Stanley's off speed pitches were effective, but the Jaguars shoddy defense allowed the five runs to cross home plate. Cedar Shoals committed 10 error during the game. The Jaguars had no shot of stopping Jefferson's offense without Stanley.
Owen Primm and Brett Kelley walked to start the seventh inning and both scored on wild pitches to give Jefferson a commanding 7-2 lead. With two outs, Bowman Horn singled to right field before Aiden Dumas and Jace Peoples walked. Horn scored on an error, Dumas scored on a wild pitch, and Hulsey brought Peoples home with an error to make the score 10-2. Jefferson added two more runs before the third out to take a 12-2 victory.
JEFFERSON 15, CEDAR SHOALS 4
The Dragons ended the series by beating the Jaguars in six innings.
Jefferson took a commanding 5-0 lead in the first inning without a single hit. Aiden Dumas, Jase Peoples, Owen Primm and Bradlee Kinney all walked, while Roger Hulsey reached on an error. All five crossed home plate.
The Dragons scored two more runs without a hit in the top of the second inning. Peoples and Hulsey reached and scired on errors. Jefferson got its first hit in the third inning Levin Jones singled to right field. Matthew Perrin, who reached on a leadoff walk, ran to third base before scoring on a wild pitch to make the score 8-0. Jones scored on Bowman Horn's sacrifice fly. Dumas walked later in the inning and scored on a sacrifice by Reese Johnson. Jefferson led 10-0 with only one hit.
Jefferson had a shutout going with Brennan Carter on the mound, but he left the game after the second inning. The Jaguars put up three runs against Zach Grow in the bottom of the third inning to make the score 10-3.
The Dragons got their runs back in the top of the fifth inning with much more offense this time. Horn and Nick Creemens opened the inning with singles into left field, Chase Howell walked to load the bases. Horn stole home to make the score 11-3 before Johnson walked to reload the bases. Sammy Maxwell drove Creemens home with an infield single, and Howell scored on McCain Maddox's sacrifice fly. Dragons led 13-3, but Cedar Shoals scored one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the score to 13-4.
Jefferson scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning with Creemens and Howell crossing home plate to give Jefferson a 15-4 win.
