Bad weather forced Jefferson to play its entire series against Chestatee last week on the road, but the lack of a home-field advantage didn’t keep the Dragons from winning all three games.
Jefferson defeated Chestatee 12-1 on Tuesday (Mar. 15), Spencer Neese picked up the win. The Dragons swept the War Eagles in a doubleheader 3-1 and 9-2 on Saturday (Mar. 19). Eston earned the win in game two, and Brennan carter earned the win in game three.
Roger Hulsey led the Dragons with six hits and four RBIs across the series. Aiden Dumas added five hits and four RBIs, including a homer in the third game that drove in two runs.
Jefferson (10-6, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA) begins a three-game series against Cedar Shoals on Tuesday (Mar. 22). The Dragons host Lovett on Thursday (Mar. 24) before traveling to Cedar Shoals for a doubleheader on Friday (Mar. 25).
JEFFERSON 9, CHESTATEE 2
The Dragons completed the series sweep with a 9-2 win in game two of Saturday’s (Mar. 19) doubleheader.
Jefferson led 5-0 before the War Eagles could get on the board. Bowman Horn hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning before Aiden Dumas drew a walk. Roger Hulsey singled to deep right field, allowing Horn to score from second base. Dumas scored on a wild pitch later in the inning. Jefferson led 2-0.
Horn hit a one-out single in the bottom of the second inning before Dumas smashed a home run beyond the left field fence. Jefferson led 4-0. Dumas scored again in the fourth inning after drawing a four-pitch walk. Hulsey drove him home with a double to right field, stretching the lead to 5-0.
Chestatee cut the score to 5-2 with runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, but Jefferson extended the lead again with a big sixth inning.
Jase Peoples drew a one-out walk before stealing second base and reaching third base on a single by Hulsey, his third hit of the game. Owen Primm drew a four-pitch walk and then a pair of wild pitches allowed Peoples and Hulsey to score. Jefferson led 7-2.
Matthew Perrin walked on a full count before Bradlee Kinney singled to deep center field to drive home Perrin and Primm. Jefferson led 9-2 and was three outs away from winning. Brice Glauser pitched the seventh inning and needed just 20 pitched to end the game.
Brennan Carter started on the mound. He went five innings and stuck out five batters. He allowed just four hits and one run. Zach Grow pitched the sixth inning and allowed one run, but he only allowed one hit and kept the damage to a minimum.
JEFFERSON 3, CHESTATEE 1
Eston Simpson pitched a gem in the first game on Saturday’s (Mar. 19) doubleheader. He pitched all seven innings, only allowed one hit, and had nine strikeouts. Jefferson won the game 3-1.
Simpson had five three-up, three-down innings and he didn’t allow a hit until a two-out double in the top of the sixth inning. That hit drove in Chestatee’s only run of the game, which was unearned because of a fielding error.
Jefferson took an early 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning when Bowman Horn scored on a wild pitch. Horn and the Dragons added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning, this time off a single by Roger Hulsey.
Clinging to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Brett Kelley added an insurance run by scoring on a wild pitch. Jefferson won the game 3-1.
JEFFERSON 12, CHESTATEE 5
Jefferson only needed five innings to beat Chestatee in the series opener on Tuesday (Mar. 15).
The Dragons won 12-1, scoring all of their runs in the second and fifth innings. Spencer Neese was almost flawless for four innings. He struck out four batters and allowed just one hit and one run. Zach Grow pitched the fifth inning and retired the side on 13 pitches.
Jefferson scored seven runs on seven hits in the bottom of the second inning. Brett Kelley got the first hit and scored the first run, followed by Matthew Perrin and Levin Jones. JoJo Martin walked before Bowman Horn and Aiden Dumas doubled. Hulsey scored the last run after hitting a single.
The Dragons added five more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning off of five more hits to win the game 12-1.
