Jefferson's region title hopes ended in a three-game series with North Oconee least week.
The Titans and their vaunted pitching staff swept the Dragons, sending them plummeting down the region standings. Jefferson (14-11, 9-6 Region 8-AAAA) is now No. 4 in the standings with one region series left on the schedule. The Dragons travel to East Hall next Tuesday (Apr. 19) before hosting a double-header against the Vikings on Friday (Apr. 22).
NORTH OCONEE 14, JEFFERSON 2
Jefferson's first game against North Oconee and pitcher Andrew Arnold on Thursday (Apr. 7) was a tough outing. The Titans ace pitched a four-inning no hitter with six strikeouts and two walks.
The game ended when the the Dragon's couldn't make a sizable dent in North Oconee's lead in the top of the fifth inning. Jefferson entered the fifth inning down 14-1 and a leadoff homer by Bradlee Kinney was all it could muster. The Dragon's only other run came off a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning. Bowman Horn crossed the plate to give Jefferson its only lead of the game.
North Oconee tied the game in the bottom of the first inning on two-out error. The Titans broke the game open with a five-run second inning to take a 6-1 lead. They added eight more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend the lead to 14-1.
NORTH OCONEE 8, JEFFERSON 1
The Dragons didn't fare much better against Ben Stuart in game two Thursday (Apr. 7). He also pitched four innings, but tossed seven strikeouts and allowed three hits.
Jefferson again took an early lead, this time when Owen Primm's double brought Roger Hulsey home from second base in the top of the second inning.
That would be the Dragon's only run however. The Titans tied the game with an error and then took a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. North Oconee added more runs in the fourth and fifth innings to win 8-1.
NORTH OCONEE 10, JEFFERSON 8
The closest Jefferson came to beating North Oconee was at home on Friday (Apr. 8).
The offenses erupted to give the Dragons a 4-0 lead going into the third inning. Bowman Horn and Aiden Dumas walked to start the game, while Roger Hulsey had a one-out single to load the bases. Owen Primm cleared the bases with two-out double to left field, Jefferson led 3-0.
JoJo Martin drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the second inning, stole two bases and then scored on Horn's single to left field to give Jefferson a 4-0 advantage.
Just like in the first two games, Jefferson's lead wasn't safe against the Titans. North Oconee cut the score to 4-2 in the third inning with a pair of RBI hits. The Titans took a 9-4 lead with a monstrous fourth inning complete with two home runs.
Jefferson rallied in the bottom of the fourth inning. Primm started the inning with a home run, cutting the score to 9-5. Matthew Perrin and Martin reached base with one out and scored on hits by Horn and Dumas. Jefferson trailed 9-7 after four innings. Brett Kelley scored on Perrin's single in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 9-8.
Unfortunately, Jefferson's next eight batters failed to reach base, while North Oconee managed to add one more run in the sixth inning to leave with a 10-8 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.