Jefferson is playing its best baseball of the season — and might not play another baseball game for a while.
The Dragons (6-7) trounced Stephens County 15-2 Thursday (March 12) on the road, earning their fifth-straight win. But uncertainty surrounds Jefferson’s — and everyone else’s — schedule as the outbreak of the coronavirus has forced the temporary closure of several schools and the suspension of athletic events.
As of this writing, Jefferson High School has yet to announce whether or not it will be open next week and if athletic events would continue.
The events of this season are the most unusual Jefferson coach Tommy Knight has experienced in three decades of coaching. First came the inordinate number of rainouts to start the season, and now what looks to be an upcoming break in the season.
“This is by far — in 31 years — the most bizarre year or season I’ve ever seen,” Knight said.
This comes as the Dragons find themselves rolling after a slow start. In addition to the five-straight wins, the 15 runs and 15 hits accrued Thursday (March 12) were both season highs. Six Dragons enjoyed multi-hit nights, led by Kade McNally who went 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Others with multiple hits were Bowman Horn (2-for-4, RBI), Mason Cooper (2-for-4), Brycen Jewell (2-for-3), Nick Sellers (2-for-2) and Landon Richards (2-for-3, two RBIs). Nine different Jefferson players finished with a hit.
The Dragons committed just one error.
“This is the first time all year we’ve played like we’re capable of playing,” Knight said. “We put it all together: pitching, defense and we swung the bats really well.”
Jefferson led Stephens County 4-2 after two innings, and then gave itself some cushion with two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead. Then the Dragons found another gear, plating five runs in the top of the fifth inning and four more in the top of the sixth inning.
“It was good to break out and score a bunch of runs like that,” Knight said, “because we’ve been struggling some this year to score some runs.”
Rem Maxwell started and threw four innings, allowing three hits, two runs (both earned) with no walks and five strikeouts. Kallon Cook and Brycen Jewell both came on and each worked a perfect inning of relief.
Of course, the night — much like this season — wasn’t without something abnormal.
“Our bus broke down coming home from Stephens County,” Knight said. “We were sitting on the interstate late (Thursday) night watching the semis go by. We said on the way home, ‘If it can happen in baseball, it happened in 2020.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.