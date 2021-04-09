Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.