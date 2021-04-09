The Jefferson baseball team’s pivotal tilt with first-place North Oconee ends tonight (Friday, April 9) when the Dragons aim for a series win against the Class AAAA No. 1-ranked Titans. The game begins at 5:55 p.m.
This three-game set is knotted 1-1 after the Dragons (17-7, 11-3 Region 8-AAAA) fell to North Oconee 12-4 Wednesday (April 7) on the road.
The Titans broke the game open with a six-run inning in the bottom of the fourth, extending a 4-1 lead to 10-1.
North Oconee collected 14 hits off Dragon pitching. Jefferson finished with seven hits, led by Bowman Horn who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Landon Richards went 2-for-3.
Jefferson opened the series Monday (April 5) with a 3-2 home win over North Oconee in eight innings. J.J. Rapp provided the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Coleman Watkins.
North Oconee (19-3) leads Region 8-AAAA with a 10-1 record. Jefferson is two games behind the Titans with three region losses. Flowery Branch sits in third with an 8-4 record, though the Falcons took two of three against Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.