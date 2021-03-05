Jefferson continued its brutal non-region schedule Thursday (March 4), and picked one of its biggest wins of the young season.
The Dragons (5-3) took down Class AAA No. 1-ranked Hart County, winning 5-3 at home, after falling 2-1 to the Bulldogs on the road Tuesday (March 2).
Jefferson hosts Cherokee Bluff (5-2) Friday (March 5, 5:55 p.m.).
Nick Sellers and Coleman Watkins both went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Dragons past Hart County. Sellers fished with a double and a triple, while Watkins had double.
Jefferson trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Dragons struck for four runs. Hart County got two runs back in the top of the sixth, but Jefferson’s bullpen was able to protect a one-run lead the rest of the way.
Rem Maxwell threw three innings, allowing a hit and an earned run, walking three batters and striking out seven.
Austin Bell (three innings pitched, four hits, two runs, no earned runs, one walk, seven strikeouts) and Jake Walker (one inning, no hits, no runs, one walk) closed out the game.
