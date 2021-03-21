The Jefferson baseball team hasn’t allowed a run in six games — all region contests — as it enters a series with Cedar Shoals this week.
The Dragons (11-4, 6-0 Region 8-AAAA) travel to Athens Monday (March 22, 5:55 p.m.) to open a three-game set with the struggling Jaguars (2-12, 0-6 Region 8-AAAA).
Jefferson is coming off a 2-0 home victory over Chestatee Friday (March 19) as Cole Watkins allowed just two hits over six shutout innings, walking three batters and striking out six batters as the Dragons earned a sweep over the War Eagles. Jase Peoples worked the final frame, allowing no hits or walks.
Matthew Perrin led Jefferson offensively, going 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie.
Though the Dragons scored just twice, they finished with nine hits. Rapp had a multi-hit game in addition to Perrin, going 2-for-3.
