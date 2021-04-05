The Jefferson avoided a region sweep last week with a 9-6 win over No. 5-ranked Flowery Branch Friday (April 2) as the Dragons get set for another major three-game tilt, this time with Class AAAA No.-1 ranked North Oconee.
Jefferson (16-6, 10-2 Region 8-AAAA), ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA, hosts the Titans Monday (April 5, 5:55 p.m.) in the series opener.
Mason Cooper hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and finished with four RBIs to lead the Dragons past Flowery Branch in the final game of a three-game region set last week.
Matthew Perrin (1-for-2) drove in two runs, while J.J. Rapp was 2-for-2.
On the mound, Coleman Watkins threw the first three innings, allowing five hits and four runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Rapp worked the final four frames, allowing four hits, two runs (both earned) with a walk and six strikeouts.
The Dragons were coming off a 10-2 road loss to the Falcons on Wednesday (March 31) during which it fell behind 6-0 after the first two innings. Watkins went 2-for-4 to lead Jefferson offensively.
Jefferson’s series this week with North Oconee will pit it against a Titan team that is unbeaten in Region 8-AAAA play. North Oconee has been off since a 5-4 non-region loss to North Hall March 30.
