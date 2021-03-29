The Jefferson baseball team warmed up for a key three-game stretch this week with Class AAAA No. 6-ranked Flowery Branch by pummeling a traditionally-good Class AAAAA club.
Jefferson — which jumped to No. 4 in Class AAAA — opens its region series with the Falcons (12-5, 3-3 Region 8-AAAA) Monday (March 29, 5:55 p.m.) at home, followed by a road game Wednesday (March 31, 5:55 p.m.) and home game Friday (April 2, 5:55 p.m.)
Led by Mason Cooper, the Dragons overwhelmed non-region opponent Woodward Academy 16-0 in four innings Saturday at Horace J. Jackson Field in what was a late addition to Jefferson’s schedule.
Cooper went 3-for-4 with a staggering seven RBIs to spark the rout of the Atlanta-area private school. The senior catcher had an RBI single in the first inning, a three-run home run in the second inning and a three-run double in the fourth inning as Jefferson (15-4, 9-0 Region 8-AAAA) earned its 10th-straight win.
The Dragons finished with 12 hits. Bowman Horn went 2-for-2, while J.J. Rapp went 2-for-4 and Jase Peoples went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Matthew Perrin (1-for-4) drove in two runs. Cole Watkins drew four walks and drove in two runs.
Rem Maxwell, Jake Walker, Rapp and Landon Richards threw one inning each to combine for a one-hit shutout.
Prior to the rout of Woodward Academy, the Dragons defeated Cedar Shoals 11-0 in six innings in Athens on Wednesday (March 24) to complete a three-game sweep of the Jaguars. Watkins led Jefferson with a 2-for-2, two-RBI performance at the plate that included a triple. Nick Sellers (1-for-2) hit a solo home run. Watkins, Rapp, Peoples, Walker and Cooper combined for a no-hitter.
Jefferson now faces a Flowery Branch team that was swept in three games last week by Class AAAA No. 1-ranked North Oconee. The Titans (18-1, 9-0 Region 8-AAAA) atop the region standings with the Dragons.
