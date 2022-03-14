The Jefferson baseball team got the better of Madison County in a three-game series last week (Mar. 10-11), winning two games by the same score.
The Dragons won the first and last games of the series 5-0, but lost the second game 8-6. Levin Jones was the MVP of the series at the plate. He reached base seven times, mostly on walks. He hit a solo home run in game one.
Spencer Neese and Brennan Carter earned the wins on the mound. Carter pitched a complete game shutout in game three; he allowed four hits and stuck out nine batters. Neese pitched a six-inning shutout in game one; he allowed just three hits and tossed nine strikeouts.
Jefferson (7-6, 2-1 Region 8-AAAA) continues region play on Tuesday (Mar. 15)at Chestatee. The series against the War Eagles ends with a double-header at home on Friday (Mar. 18).
JEFFERSON 5, MADISON COUNTY 0
The Dragons took an early lead Thursday (Mar. 10) and never looked back against Madison County. Bowman Horn crossed home plate first off a sacrifice fly ball Jase Peoples. Jefferson led 1-0. Levin Jones added Jefferson’s second run in the top of the third inning on a wild pitch.
The Dragons doubled their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Nick Cremeens, Jones and Horn all singled to start the inning. Cremeens scored on a fielder’s choice by Peoples and Jones stole home plate to give Jefferson a 4-0 lead.
Jones opened the seventh inning with a solo home run to extend the lead to 5-0.
Spencer Neese never saw more than five batters in any inning and Madison County only had three runs reach third base.
MADISON COUNTY 8, JEFFERSON 6
The Dragons couldn't hold on to a 5-1 lead in game one Friday (Mar. 11) against the Red Raiders. Jefferson conceded seven runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and couldn’t respond at the plate.
All nine Dragons had a turn at the plate in the bottom of the first inning. Bowman Horn, Jase Peoples and Roger Hulsey walked to load the bases. Owen Primm walked to bring one run home, and Brett Kelley doubled to score two more. Jefferson led 3-0.
Madison County answered with a run in the top of the second inning, but the Dragons bounced back with two more runs. Aiden Dumas doubled and scored on Peoples’s single to left field. Peoples later scored on a wild pitch, Jefferson led 5-1.
Eston Simpson started on the mound, and was doing well through the first three innings, but the wheels started to fall off in the fourth inning. The Red Raiders scored one run in the top of the fourth inning to cut the score to 5-2.
Brandon Ehl relieved Simpson in the fifth inning, but couldn’t stop Madison County’s momentum. The Red Raiders took a 6-5 lead in the fifth inning and an 8-5 lead in the sixth inning.
Primm walked to start the bottom of the seventh inning. He stole second base and scored on Brett Kelley's ground ball, cutting the score to 8-6. An error allowed Kelley to reach first base safely. Leven Jones later walked with one out to put the winning run one home plate. However, Nick Cremeens grounded into a double-play to end the game.
JEFFERSON 5, MADISON COUNTY 0
Jefferson got over its game two loss quickly with a three-run first inning. Madison County never sniffed the lead and the Dragons won 5-0.
Jase Peoples homered with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. Roger Hulsey walked and scored on Brett Kelley’s single to left field. Owen Primm also walked and scored when Matthew Perrin grounded into an error. Jefferson led 3-0.
JoJo Martin walked, stole second base and scored on Bowman Horn’s single up the middle, stretching the Dragons’ lead to 4-0. Levin Jones added the Dragons’ fifth run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Horn hit a sacrifice fly to right field.
