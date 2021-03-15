The Jefferson baseball team completed the first leg of its 18-game game Region 8-AAAA slate with a three-game sweep of Madison County, capping the series with a 9-0 road win over the Red Raiders Friday (March 12).
The Class AAAA No. 6-ranked Dragons (8-4) open a three-game region tilt against Chestatee with a road doubleheader Monday (March 15, 5 p.m.). Jefferson will then host the War Eagles Friday (March 19, 5:55 p.m.) to close the Region 8-AAAA series.
In Friday’s win, the Dragons broke open a scoreless tie with nine runs in the top of the fourth inning. Cole Watkins homered and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Nick Sellers went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Rem Maxwell went 2-for-4.
Austin Bell threw four shutout innings for the win, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out five batters. Watkins and Jake Walker combined for three innings of scoreless relief.
Jefferson enters the Chestatee series with a three-game winning streak.
