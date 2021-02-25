The Jefferson baseball team came up just short in an early-season battle of top-10 teams in Class AAAA.
The No. 4-ranked Dragons fell to No. 3-ranked Marist, 2-1, Thursday (Feb. 25) in the opening round of a tournament hosted by Loganville.
Jefferson was limited to three hits. Jase Peoples (1-for-3) drove home the Dragons' lone run.
Landon Richards got the starting nod for Jefferson and threw five innings, allowing two hits, no walks and one earned run while striking out five batters
Jake Walker threw the last two innings, allowing two hits, an earned run and a walk while striking out three batters.
Jefferson returns to action Saturday (Feb. 27, noon) against tournament host Loganville. The Dragons will play later in the day at Parkview at 4 p.m.
