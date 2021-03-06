A night after knocking off Class AAA No. 1-ranked Hart County, Jefferson suffered an 8-3 setback to Class AAA No. 5-ranked Cherokee Bluff Friday (March 5) at home.
The visiting Bears scored eight runs despite generating just four hits. Cherokee Bluff’s big innings came in the second inning (three runs) and sixth inning (four runs).
Jefferson’s Cole Watkins hit a solo home run, but the Dragons were limited to five hits.
Jase Peoples allowed three hits and just one hit in a five-inning start, but the Dragon bullpen surrendered five runs over the last two innings.
The Dragons (5-4) open region play with Madison County Monday (March 8).
