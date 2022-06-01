Kyle Hardy was the typical 16 year-old that had a burning passion for baseball while dreaming about the day he would become head coach at Jefferson High School.
At a young age Hardy developed a strong desire to play the sport of baseball. From recreation baseball, to travel baseball, to school baseball and even college baseball at Truett McConnell University Hardy was more than ready to lead a baseball team on his own.
Hardy helped lead several successful programs in the area before returning to Jefferson. The last school he coached at before finding his way back home was Walnut Grove. Former head baseball coach Tommy Knight would call Hardy often trying to recruit him back to JHS to coach.
“Eventually after three years I decided it's time to come back home,” Hardy explained.
Hardy has now been at JHS for four years and will now live out his lifelong dream of being the head baseball coach at his Alma Mater.
“It means everything to me because you know being from here and just knowing all the people over the years that poured into me and shaped me and molded me to who I am now. Now being able to do the same for the kids here where I'm from it just means more honestly,” Hardy stated.
The JHS baseball program has been shaped and molded into something bigger than when Hardy was there and his plans are to keep directing the team in the right direction.
“My goal is to keep stacking bricks until we get to our finished product and for these kids to just get better each and every day and to be the best versions of themselves,” Hardy said.
Hardy gives Coach Tommy Knight a lot of credit for playing such a prominent part in his life and for preparing him for this moment.
“He has been like my second father. Through the years he’s just been there for me and kind of been like a sounding board. Not only that he has also led me in a spiritual way,” Hardy stated.
Hardy is building and molding his team around four simple concepts.
“We are going to attack the day, control the controllables, do simple better and model our actions around a we is greater than me concept,” Hardy explained.
Hardy and his coaching staff have some exciting things in the works for the JHS baseball program.
“Baseball has turned into a very analytical metrics based game and I have some new ideas for technology I want to implement this year. These will help us work better with our pitchers and hitters since we will have visual data,” Hardy said.
Hardy is thoroughly excited to get to work with his team and keep stacking bricks each and every day.
HARDY'S PROMOTION TO HEAD COACH
Athletic Director Bill Navas and his team went through a thorough process and decided that Hardy was the best fit for the team.
“The thing I liked the most about Kyle is I think he brings what 22 years of our previous head coach brought here but he also has his own vision of where he wants to take this program and how he wants to put his stamp and build his program his way,” Navas explained.
Hardy and his team have already developed a mission statement that they will live each and every day by.
“Jefferson baseball is dedicated to developing well rounded young men who will be successful in life," he said. "We will play the game with class and integrity at all times and always respect our opponents. We realize we are students first and we will put an emphasis on academic success as dragons and we believe there are no shortcuts to success and no team will outwork us or out prepare us."
Hardy not only wants to lead his team on the field but also off of the field in life.
“My goal is I want these kids when they come into our program as seventh and eighth graders in the middle school and I graduate as seniors, I want them to leave better people,” Hardy said.
There are three things Hardy is going to live by from a baseball stand point.
“Our pitchers will throw strikes, on defense we will dominate the routine play and we’re going to put the ball in play on offense so the defense has to make plays,” Hardy explained.
Hardy told his team, “if we can do those three things we’re going to win most of the time.”
Hardy is excited to get to work and build this program into something even better.
“I have a deep appreciation for this place, it’s my passion to make sure that we keep this thing in the right direction,” Hardy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.