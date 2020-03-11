Jackson Perry received a spot start Tuesday night and made the most of it.
The Dragon senior fired a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks as Jefferson (5-7) beat Stephens County 5-0 at home to earn its fourth-straight win.
The Dragons broke open a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with three runs. Jefferson then added single scores in the fourth and fifth innings.
Nick Sellers went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Brycen Jewell went 2-for-3 as well.
Jefferson returns to action Thursday (March 12) at 5:55 p.m. at Stephens County.
