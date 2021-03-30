The Jefferson baseball team eventually shored up its play in a key region game Monday but couldn’t save itself from a series-opening loss.
The No. 4-ranked Dragons fell 4-2 to No. 6-ranked Flowery Branch March 29 at home in the first game of an important three-game Region 8-AAAA set with the Falcons. The loss snapped a 10-game Jefferson winning streak.
Jefferson (15-5, 9-1 Region 8-AAAA) fell behind 4-0 after two innings but rallied for two scores and later put the tying run at the plate in the final inning before losing.
“We just came out a little bit tight, and I was afraid that might happen because of the team we played last week, and we didn’t play a real tough game on Saturday,” Dragon coach Tommy Knight said, referring to three lopsided wins over Cedar Shoals last week and then a 16-0 win Saturday over Woodward Academy. “ … To our guys’ credit, we kept fighting and scrapping and got back in the ball game and had a chance to go ahead or tie there in the game in the last inning.”
Dragon starting pitcher Rem Maxwell overcame some early shakiness — which included three first-inning walks — to shutdown the Falcons over his final 4 1/3 innings of work. Maxwell retired eight-straight batters at one point and faced the minimum of 13 batters over that stretch, picking off the only two Falcons to reach first base. The Georgia Southern signee struck out eight batters and surrendered five walks. Only two of four runs issued by Maxwell were earned.
“He got in a groove there late,” Knight said. “Rem didn’t throw bad. The first couple of innings, we didn’t help him much. I was satisfied with how Rem threw the ball.”
J.J. Rapp worked the final inning, retiring the Falcons in order.
Landon Richards led Jefferson at the plate, going 2-for-3.
A Connor Larson double, a Jake Beaver single and three walks helped the Falcons score two first-inning runs. Then, a two-out error in the second inning kept Flowery Branch’s inning alive, allowing them to plate two more runs on back-to-back doubles from J.B. Bell and Kaleb Freeman, pushing the score to 4-0.
Cole Watkins broke up the Falcons’ shutout with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Jase Peoples flew out to left center field in the bottom of the sixth inning, bringing home Matthew Perrin to pull Jefferson within two runs, 4-2. Richards led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, but the Dragons left him on base as they suffered their first region loss.
The series resumes Wednesday (March 31, 5:55 p.m.) at Flowery Branch and concludes Friday (April 2, 5:55 p.m.) at Jefferson. The team still has an opportunity to take two of three against the Falcons.
“That’s what you’re trying to do when you see these tough teams like this, you’re just trying to win the series, and we’ve still got a chance to do that,” Knight said.
JEFFERSON 16, WOODWARD ACADEMY 0 (FOUR INNINGS)
Led by Mason Cooper, the Dragons overwhelmed non-region opponent Woodward Academy 16-0 in four innings Saturday (March 27) at Horace J. Jackson Field in what was a late addition to Jefferson’s schedule.
Cooper went 3-for-4 with a staggering seven RBIs to spark the rout of the Atlanta-area private school. The senior catcher had an RBI single in the first inning, a three-run home run in the second inning and a three-run double in the fourth inning as Jefferson (15-4, 9-0 Region 8-AAAA) earned its 10th-straight win.
The Dragons finished with 12 hits. Bowman Horn went 2-for-2, while J.J. Rapp went 2-for-4 and Jase Peoples went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Matthew Perrin (1-for-4) drove in two runs. Cole Watkins drew four walks and drove in two runs.
Rem Maxwell, Jake Walker, Rapp and Landon Richards threw one inning each to combine for a one-hit shutout.
JEFFERSON 11, CEDAR SHOALS 0 (SIX INNINGS)
Prior to the rout of Woodward Academy, the Dragons defeated Cedar Shoals 11-0 in six innings in Athens on Wednesday (March 24) to complete a three-game sweep of the Jaguars. Watkins led Jefferson with a 2-for-2, two-RBI performance at the plate that included a triple. Nick Sellers (1-for-2) hit a solo home run. Watkins, Rapp, Peoples, Walker and Cooper combined for a no-hitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.