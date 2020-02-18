After an uncharacteristic day of baseball for Jefferson, the Dragons are eager for a reboot.
Jefferson lost to Woodward Academy 9-3 and Oconee County 12-6 on Saturday (Feb. 15) in a home doubleheader to open the season.
“I think it was just a bad day … we just didn’t play good,” Dragons coach Tommy Knight said. “We had a great practice yesterday (Monday). I think we got some things fixed. We weren’t ready to play, and that’s on me. We’ll get it fixed and next time out I guarantee you we’ll be better.”
The next time out is somewhat in doubt with wet weather this week.
Jefferson’s schedule continues with games against Hebron Christian (4 p.m.) and George Walton (7 p.m.) at a tournament at Athens Christian Thursday (Feb. 20), but more rain is in the forecast for Thursday. The team’s Tuesday (Feb. 18) game with North Oconee was canceled. The Dragons will play Prince Avenue Saturday (Feb. 22) at home at 7 p.m.
Knight said his team struggled with consistency in its season-opening losses.
“We didn’t swing it well the first ball game,” Knight said. “Our timing was a little bit off. Second game, we figured it out and swung the bat well and the defense kind of wasn’t where it needed to be. It was just a bad day."
The team’s pitching also struggled at times on Saturday.
“We threw the ball well at times, and other times we didn’t,” Knight said. “And those times we did, we didn’t play defense. It was just one of those things that we didn’t have it all put together.”
Jefferson took a 2-0 first-inning lead against the War Eagles — a 25-win, quarterfinals team in Class AAAA last year — but surrendered nine runs over the next five innings in the loss.
Starting pitcher Brycen Jewell went three innings, allowing three hits, three runs (all earned) and two walks while striking out six batters in taking the loss.
Jefferson’s bats were limited to three hits. Jake Walker went 1-for-3, driving in all three runs.
In the second game, Oconee County, a playoff team in Class AAAA last year, broke open a 3-1 game with four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Leading 8-3 heading into the sixth inning, the Warriors put up another four-spot to pad their lead.
Rem Maxwell worked three innings in the night cap, taking the loss. He surrendered three hits, three runs (two earned) and four walks with six strikeouts. Jefferson’s bullpen was tagged with nine runs, though only four were earned.
Jefferson committed six errors.
Mason Cooper went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Nick Sellers was 3-for-4. Kade McNally went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Knight said he’s ready to get back on the field “now.”
“After a good practice yesterday, it’s time to get back on the field, and it looks like we’re going to be in a holding pattern as far as that goes, too,” he said, referring to the rain.
Knight added, “We’ll be better next time out.”
