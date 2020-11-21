Livi Blackstock got one senior-season milestone out of the way rather early. The standout guard recorded her 1,000th point Saturday (Nov. 21) in the Jefferson girls’ basketball team’s season-opening, 81-30 rout of Morgan County in the first round of the Jackson EMC Tip-off Tournament at The Jefferson Arena.
Blackstock, a North Georgia signee, hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Dragons. Three other Jefferson players reached double figures in the win — Ellie Kinlaw (14 points, three 3-pointers), Courtney Kidd (11 points, three 3-pointers) and Deshona Gaither.
Jefferson (1-0), which led 57-15 at the half, hit 11 3-pointers in the win.
The Dragons racked up 30 steals and forced 40 turnovers and also owned the offensive boards, out-rebounding the Bulldogs there 20-3. Jefferson outscored Morgan County 30-10 in the paint.
The Dragons will play Franklin County Monday (Nov. 23) at 6 p.m. in Round 2 of the tournament.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Shorthanded Jefferson drops season opener
With nine members its team still playing football, Jefferson fell to Hebron Christian Academy 66-51 Saturday (Nov. 21) in the first round of the season-opening Jackson EMC Tipoff Tournament at The Jefferson Arena.
Jefferson led 18-17 at halftime before being outscored 26-18 in the third quarter and 23-15 in the fourth. The Dragons shot just 36 percent in the loss and turned the ball over 19 times. Jefferson shot only 57.1 percent from the free-throw line on just 14 attempts, while Hebron sank 19-of-28 attempts.
J.T. Fulkrod hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, followed by Josh Howell (12 points) and Spencer Darby (11 points).
Jefferson will play Monday (Nov. 23) at 1:30 p.m. in the losers’ bracket round of the tournament.
