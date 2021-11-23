JEFFERSON – The Jefferson boys and girls’ basketball teams advanced to the championship round of the Jackson EMC Classic with victories on Monday (Nov. 23).
The girls’ team held off St. Pius X to win 57-47, setting up a matchup with Buford in the championship round. The boys erased a first-quarter deficit to rout Franklin County 77-58, creating a championship match against Winder-Barrow.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON 57, ST. PIUS X 47
Jefferson (3-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) led St. Pius X the whole way, but it was never able to pull away. St. Pius X (1-2, 0-0 Region 5-AAAAA) kept the game close until the fourth quarter. That’s when the Dragons finally stretched its lead into double digits for good.
Natalia Bolden was a big reason for Jefferson’s decisive fourth quarter. She scored nine of her 18 points in the last eight minutes of the game. She drained one three-pointer and shot 6-of-7 at the free-throw line. Ellie Kinlaw added 16 points, Deshona Gaither scored 12 points and Jyesha Butts scored 10 points.
Head coach Greg Brown called the Dragons’ performance a “really good win,” not just because of the stakes, but also because of how much he learned about the team. He also praised Butts’s effort on defense, guarding the Golden Lions’ best player and taking three charges.
“Our competition level in this tournament is really, really high,” Brown said. “The last four teams standing are all ranked in their respective classification. I thought by doing that, we would find out where we’re at early. That’s the whole goal. After tonight we got a little bit better of an idea of who can do what.
“We had been relying, in the first two games, on two scorers. Tonight, we had four in double figures. So, we got a third and a fourth scorer to show up in a big game. That makes me feel better about us offensively because it makes us harder to guard. And I thought our toughness was pretty good. They made some runs at us and we continued to answer back every time.”
Jefferson advanced to the finals to play No. 3 Buford (2-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA). The Wolves were runners-up in Class AAAAAA last season, and they won four-straight state championships from 2017-to-2020. Buford has its eyes on another state title this year.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Brown said. “It’s another opportunity for us to learn about ourselves against a really good opponent, somebody we’re very familiar with. It’s going to be good basketball, a high-level game. We’re going to have to be prepared.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON 77, FRANKLIN COUNTY 58
Jefferson (3-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) trailed Franklin County for the entire first quarter, but an offensive explosion in the second quarter propelled the Dragons to a 77-58 victory in the second round of the Jackson EMC Classic.
“Our depth helped us,” said head coach Kevin Morris. “Being able to play a lot of players in that pace. That was our plan going in. We didn’t want to play in the half-court with them. They have all of those big guys and we didn’t want them posting up. We wanted it to be a track meet.
“One thing I really like about this team is we can play fast, we can grind it out in the half-court, we can play half-court man, we can play full-court man, we can do a lot of different things. This team has the opportunity to win in a lot of different ways based on what the opponent is. Tonight• we wanted to play fast and we did, and it paid off.”
Franklin County’s (1-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) superior size was the difference in the first eight minutes as it led the Dragons 21-17 after the first quarter. From then on, Jefferson controlled the pace of the game. JT Fulkrod came alive on offense, scoring 13 points in just the second quarter.
The Dragons outscored the Lions 28-14 in the second quarter to take a commanding 45-35 lead into halftime. They continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring Franklin County 32-23 in the final 16 minutes to claim a 77-58 victory.
Fulkrod finished with 24 points, including nine from long range. Riley Holliman added 15 points. Perhaps the most encouraging night came from Kadin Bailey, who has barely been with the team since football season ended. He scored 15 points, drew numerous fouls, and gives Jefferson a new option in the low post.
“Kadin Bailey’s practice was a 30-minute walkthrough today,” Morris said. “That’s the only thing she’s done. The guy has practiced one day.
“He’s just a big son-of-a-gun, and he’s an athlete. It’s very good having him, he brings a lot to our team. Being physical and being able to rebound, he gives us an option to throw the ball inside. He’s a good player, we like him a lot.”
Jefferson advanced to the finals of the Jackson EMC Classic (formerly the Tabo’s Tip-Off) for the first time in Morris’s tenure as head coach. The Dragons host Winder-Barrow (3-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) in the finals.
